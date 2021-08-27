WATCH NOW: 'Liz's Book Club' celebrates a love of reading

Keep on reading

Thanks to everyone who sent in book recommendations, and to our many readers who tells us every year they look forward to the Book Club.

I’m happy to report word has not reached our Liz’s Book Club members that “no one reads anymore.” (As a side note, don’t you hate phrases that start with “no one ...” as in “no one watches network TV anymore” or “no one shops in actual stores anymore.” Sweeping generalizations don’t hold up and are at best avoided, unless we’re talking about something truly heinous like mayonnaise. No one actually likes mayonnaise, do they?)

Generalizations aside, I’m cheered by how many book recommendations we received. As an avid reader myself, I can’t understand how anyone who knows how to read would choose not to do so. That’s like choosing not to breathe! So keep on reading and enjoy the final precious days of summer.

Liz’s Book Club, and its list of some 158 titles, ran in the Aug. 22 Kenosha News and can be found on our website, kenoshanews.com (search “Liz’s Book Club”) or purchased here at our office, 6535 Green Bay Road.

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.