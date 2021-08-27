WATCH NOW: 'Liz's Book Club' celebrates a love of reading

Read any good books lately?
I can tell you who has: The 2021 members of Liz’s Book Club.
This year, our “club” welcomed 42 members — Kenosha News readers who shared book recommendations.
Some 158 books made this year’s list, but the actual number of recommendations is much higher because some of those suggestions are for series of books, like author Amy Reichert’s Wisconsin-set novels with fun titles like “The Kindred Spirits Supper Club” and “The Coincidence of Coconut Cake.” I don’t even like coconut, but that book sounds delicious.
As always, it was a mix of first-timers and Book Club veterans. The titles they recommend range widely, from well-loved classics (“A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”) to current best-sellers (“The Last Thing He Told Me”).
That last book — Laura Dave’s thriller about a missing husband who isn’t at all who his wife thought he was (typical!) — was one of several books mentioned more than once as a good read.
Other books that attracted the attention of more than one Book Club member are “The President’s Daughter,” a kidnapping thriller by Bill Clinton and James Patterson; “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell’s historical novel about William Shakespeare and his family; “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, which explores no less a subject than the meaning of life; the legal thriller “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams; and Robert Dugoni’s coming of age tale, “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell.”
Blue House Books on the move
Our Book Club is also a contest, and Bob Cisler — who sends in a Book Club list each year — won our random drawing. He receives a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Congratulations, Bob, and happy shopping.
Samantha Jacquest, who operates Blue House Books, is moving her store from its present location at 5615 Seventh Ave., to bigger Downtown digs.
Here’s the scoop: Blue House Books will continue to operate with normal store hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) at its current location until Sunday, Sept. 5. After that day, Jacquest asks customers to check social media for changes to operating hours while they work to get the store moved and ready to open.
The store will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at its new location, 5915 Sixth Ave. A.
The grand opening celebration on Sept. 18 includes a storytime at noon and live music at 2 p.m. with local musician Ben Mulwana.
As a bonus, shoppers who visit the store that weekend (Sept. 18-19) have the chance to score some giveaways.
Jacquest, who has operated her shop since 2017, said, “I genuinely cannot believe Blue House Books is ready for this expansion so soon, but due to the endless love and support from our customers and community, we decided to take the plunge.”
Keep on reading
Thanks to everyone who sent in book recommendations, and to our many readers who tells us every year they look forward to the Book Club.
I’m happy to report word has not reached our Liz’s Book Club members that “no one reads anymore.” (As a side note, don’t you hate phrases that start with “no one ...” as in “no one watches network TV anymore” or “no one shops in actual stores anymore.” Sweeping generalizations don’t hold up and are at best avoided, unless we’re talking about something truly heinous like mayonnaise. No one actually likes mayonnaise, do they?)
Generalizations aside, I’m cheered by how many book recommendations we received. As an avid reader myself, I can’t understand how anyone who knows how to read would choose not to do so. That’s like choosing not to breathe! So keep on reading and enjoy the final precious days of summer.
Liz’s Book Club, and its list of some 158 titles, ran in the Aug. 22 Kenosha News and can be found on our website, kenoshanews.com (search “Liz’s Book Club”) or purchased here at our office, 6535 Green Bay Road.
