WATCH NOW: Liz's Book Club is looking for recommendations

We’re speeding into summer — seriously, June will be “bustin’ out all over” starting Wednesday — which means there are plenty of lazy, hazy days to come.

Just typing those words makes me want to head for the nearest lounge chair, crack open a book and settle in for a few chapters.

Maybe you feel the same way, maybe you do all your reading on a Kindle late at night — or maybe you’re just looking for a new title for your book club to try.

Whatever the reason (and who really needs a “reason” to read a book?), summer is the perfect time to wedge in some reading time.

In that spirit, we launch the 14th annual edition of “Liz’s Book Club.”

Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers by David Baldacci to classics like “Don Quixote,” which made the best-seller lists way back in 1605.

This is one club that is simple to join: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.

Since 2009, the Book Club has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting! That’s a lot of books, and only about 40% of them were written by John Grisham. We kid, but, seriously, the prolific author has a lot of fans.

Take me away!

Books are wonderful companions and can whisk you far away from wherever you are, whether you’re stuck in a two-hour car rental line at the Atlanta airport (the novel “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub got me through that ordeal) or are dozing/reading in your backyard hammock.

Another reason to get into reading? You “meet” so many interesting people. Consider that author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, also wrote the novel “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” So, the same guy who dreamed up the lethal British secret agent also gave the world a magical, whimsical flying car.

That just shows how versatile — and creative — authors are. And by reading their work, you get to enter their world.

To get us started, Samantha Jacquest, who operates Blue House Books, gave me a list of recommendations from independent booksellers like her. Among the titles: “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner, about the frantic planning for a summer wedding; “Lessons in Chemistry,” the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus about a female scientist in 1960s California who becomes the unlikely star of a beloved TV cooking show; and “The Candy House,” the latest novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Egan. “Candy House” concerns a new technology, “Own Your Unconscious,” that allows you access to every memory you’ve ever had and to share every memory in exchange for access to the memories of others. Gee, what could go wrong with that?

Also on this list is the latest novel by Emma Straub, “This Time Tomorrow,” about a 40-year-old woman named Alice who wakes up one morning and finds herself back in 1996, reliving her 16th birthday. I’m not sure if that’s a dream or a nightmare, but I do have a very soft spot for time travel as a plot device.

Send in your picks

No doubt, you have your own suggestions for good reads, whether they are old favorites or new titles you stumbled on at the library, at Blue House Books or at the airport before getting on a long flight. (I polished off two short novels on a 10-hour flight to Italy years ago and never, ever get on an airplane without plenty of reading material to distract myself from wondering how that heavy aircraft is staying in the air. Something to do with physics, I believe.)

Send your reading suggestions to: “Liz’s Book Club,” Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Send emails to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. The deadline is June 15. We’ll run the list on Sunday, June 19. Until then, happy reading!

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.

