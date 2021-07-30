WATCH NOW: Liz's Book Club is looking for recommendations

Since 2009, the Book Club has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting! That’s a lot of books, and only about 40% of them were written by John Grisham. We kid, but, seriously, the prolific author has a lot of fans.

Take me away!

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Books are wonderful companions and can whisk you far away from wherever you are, whether you’re stuck in a two-hour car rental line at the Atlanta airport (the new novel “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub got me through that ordeal) or are dozing/reading in your backyard hammock.

Another reason to get into reading? You “meet” so many interesting people. Consider that author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, also wrote the novel “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” So, the same guy who dreamed up the lethal British secret agent also gave the world a magical, whimsical flying car.

That just shows how versatile — and creative — authors are. And by reading their work, you get to enter their world.