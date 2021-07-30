WATCH NOW: Liz's Book Club is looking for recommendations

We’re speeding into August, which means there are plenty of hazy, lazy, humid days still to come.
Just typing those words makes me want to head for the nearest lounge chair, crack open a book and settle in for a few chapters.
Maybe you feel the same way, maybe you do all your reading on a Kindle late at night — or maybe you’re just looking for a new title for your book club to try.
Whatever the reason (and who really needs a “reason” to read a book?), late summer is the perfect time to wedge in some reading time.
In that spirit, we launch the 13th annual edition of “Liz’s Book Club.”
Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers by David Baldacci to classics like “Don Quixote,” which made the best-seller lists way back in 1605.
This is one club that is simple to join: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.
Since 2009, the Book Club has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting! That’s a lot of books, and only about 40% of them were written by John Grisham. We kid, but, seriously, the prolific author has a lot of fans.
Take me away!
Books are wonderful companions and can whisk you far away from wherever you are, whether you’re stuck in a two-hour car rental line at the Atlanta airport (the new novel “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub got me through that ordeal) or are dozing/reading in your backyard hammock.
Another reason to get into reading? You “meet” so many interesting people. Consider that author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, also wrote the novel “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” So, the same guy who dreamed up the lethal British secret agent also gave the world a magical, whimsical flying car.
That just shows how versatile — and creative — authors are. And by reading their work, you get to enter their world.
To get us started, Samantha Jacquest, who operates Blue House Books, gave me a list of recommendations from independent booksellers like her. Among the titles: “It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey, for those looking for a lighthearted romance this summer; the twisted thriller “Confessions on the 745” by Lisa Unger; and “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams. That novel revolves around characters who are connected through their local library. Sounds perfect for a book club, right?
Send your suggestions to: “Liz’s Book Club,” Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Send emails to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. The deadline is Aug. 10. We’ll run the list on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Library fun
While we have you thinking about books, here’s our plug for some fun tonight outside the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
All through July, the library has been hosting “Nights at Northside,” with activities for families in the library’s parking lot, including chalk art (July 9), a cardboard robot contest (July 16) and even an opera. Yes, an opera. The short, family-friendly opera “Birds of a Feather,” written by our own Greg Berg, was performed outside the library on July 23.
Tonight, the library hosts a Parking Lot Social from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Activities include outdoor games from “our Library of Things,” a dance party at the Book Truck and a pop-up Friends of the Library book sale.
Food will be available from Kona Ice and Blu Popper food trucks.
Blu Popper will be familiar to fans of the gone-but-not-forgotten northside Fon Tan Blu drive-in. The menu includes meatball bombers, a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches and “soakies,” a staple of any Fon Tan Blu visit.
Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library
Libraries are much different now than they were even five or 10 years ago. Whereas they used to be places to find books and do research, now they are community hubs, offering all manner of activities for all ages while still adhering to their purpose.
Here is a collection of photos from our “Much More Than Books: The Evolution of the Kenosha Public Library” three-day series that was published in the Kenosha News that looks at the changing role of the library in the community and shows how it is more relevant now than ever before.
SALEM — The Salem Community Library is becoming a hub of home-school activity thanks to new daytime programming geared toward the needs of non…
While books remain an important focal point of the Kenosha Public Library’s day-to-day operations, they have become a fraction of what occurs …
Alexa. The Echo Dot. Google. Smartphones. The Internet.
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Kristin Kornkven leads the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood discuss their reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday.…
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Dani Lockwood, left, David Lockwood, Ellie Gross discuss their reading as Kristin Kornkven, right, leads the Social Justice Book Club as it me…
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Dani Lockwood discusses her reading during the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES SOCIAL JUSTICE BOOK CLUB
Kristin Kornkven leads the Social Justice Book Club as it meets at the Northside Library on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus fifth-grade teacher John Roscioli, top middle, with his students, including Tommy Otto, lower left, a…
LIBRARY SERIES BOOKMOBILE
The Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile makes a stop at St. Joseph Catholic Academy Lower Campus on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.
LIBRARY SERIES NEW EQUIPMENT
Janet Frieman, a customer services specialist at the Northside Library, logs hold items after they are sorted by the library’s new automatic m…
LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Marcia Siehr instructs a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
LIBRARY - WINDOWS 10
Marcia Siehr, left, helps Patsy Klein, center, and Bernie Baumiester during a class on Windows 10 at the Northside Library on Wednesday.
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel, left, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to preschoolers Marty Best, Charlie Best, Nicholas and Michael Kn…
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time last Thursday.
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel is a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library. Seidel was waiting for children to arrive for a preschool story time at the…
LIBRARY SERIES
Preschoolers Marty Best, left, and Charlie Best listen as Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads during the pr…
LIBRARY SERIES
Theresa Seidel, a librarian at the Twin Lakes Community Library, reads to children during the preschool story time. Thursday, January 10, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Lola Bruns, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lisa Rivers, and Issac Shailer, 10, do a breakdown cheer at the end of the Discov…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Isaac Shailor, 10, center, shares drawings of things he likes during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Lola Bruns, 10, shares that reading is her favorite thing to do as Isaac Shailor, 10, looks on during the Discover Theater Class at the Southw…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Isaac Shailor, 10, acts out "confused" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Lola Buns, 10, puts gestures to "confident" during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act out emotions during the Discover T…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Kenosha Public Library employee Lisa Rivers, left, motions as students, from left, Noah Beeal, 8, Issac Shailor, 10, and Lola Bruns, 10, act o…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
From left, Destiny Jones, 10, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Lola Bruns, 19, and Lisa Rivers create a story out to act out during the Disco…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
From left, Isaac Shailor, 10, Noah Beeal, 8, Destiny Jones, 10, and Lola Bruns act out specific words from a story theyc created during the Di…
LIBRARY DISCOVER THEATER CLASS
Noah Beeal, 8, center, gestures typing as he plays charades during the Discover Theater Class at the Southwest Library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Hayden Stanis, 7, reads to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppie, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Ryan Moon,9, reads to Otis and his handler, Joan Davies, at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
A good listener
READING TO DOGS LIBRARY
Matthew Moon, 11, reads a book to Ellie and her handler, Dave Jouppi at the Southwest Library on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Gamers play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Brothers Dakota, left, and Jasper Kane look at their cards as they strategize during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
From left, Rob Nunez and brothers Dakota and Jasper Kane play a game called Ticket to Ride during Game Club on Thursday at Southwest Library.
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
Rob Nunez, head of collection services, looks at his cards as he plays Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, J…
LIBRARY GAME CLUB
From left, Don Kresch, Rob Nunez and Dakota Kane play Ticket to Ride during Game Club at the Southwest Library on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
For generations of children, public libraries across the U.S. have been synonymous with storytimes and other reading-related activities.
With bright, vibrant, imagination-inspired images covering its body, the Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile is hard to miss.
It might be smaller in scope and serve fewer patrons, but the pair of Community Library branches serving residents in western Kenosha County h…
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.