WATCH NOW: Liz's Book Club: Send in your entries!

We’re still looking for more readers’ recommendations for this summer’s edition of “Liz’s Book Club.”

Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers to well-loved classics.

It’s simple to join: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.

Since 2009, the Book Club has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting! That’s a lot of books, and only about 40% of them were written by John Grisham. We kid, but, seriously, the prolific author has a lot of fans.