WATCH NOW: Liz's Book Club: Send in your entries!

Liz’s Book Club

summer reading

Summertime, and the readin’ is easy.

The Duchess of Cornwall has recommended the final instalment of Dame Hilary Mantel’s acclaimed Wolf Hall trilogy for fans logging on to her online book club. Camilla spoke about her love of literature as her Reading Room's first four titles were announced, saying reading was a “great adventure” that allowed people to laugh and cry with a good book.

We’re still looking for more readers’ recommendations for this summer’s edition of “Liz’s Book Club.”

Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers to well-loved classics.

It’s simple to join: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.

Since 2009, the Book Club has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting! That’s a lot of books, and only about 40% of them were written by John Grisham. We kid, but, seriously, the prolific author has a lot of fans.

To get us started, Samantha Jacquest, who operates Blue House Books, offered a list of recommendations from independent booksellers like her. Among the titles: the family saga “We are the Brennans,” by Tracey Lange; the disturbing mystery/thriller “Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito, which examines a woman’s “perfect life”; and “If the Shoe Fits” by Julie Murphy, a fun, modern take on the Cinderella story.

Send your suggestions to: “Liz’s Book Club,” Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Send emails to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. The deadline is Aug. 11. We’ll run the list on Sunday (Aug. 15).

