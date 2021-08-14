WATCH NOW: Liz's Book Club: Send in your entries!

We’re still looking for more readers’ recommendations for this summer’s edition of “Liz’s Book Club.”
Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers to well-loved classics.
This year’s list — which has been getting so many great suggestions — was originally slated to run in our Aug. 15 Sunday newspaper.
But a special Back to School section is running that day, in place of our usual Living pages. Therefore, the book club will now run on Aug. 22.
The good news? You still have time to send in your book titles!
It’s simple to join this “club”: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.
Since 2009, the Book Club has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting. That’s a lot of books, and only about 40% of them were written by John Grisham. We kid, but, seriously, the prolific author has a lot of fans.
To get us started, Samantha Jacquest, who operates Blue House Books, offered a list of recommendations from independent booksellers like her. Among the titles: the family saga “We are the Brennans,” by Tracey Lange; the disturbing mystery/thriller “Mrs. March” by Virginia Feito, which examines a woman’s “perfect life”; and “If the Shoe Fits” by Julie Murphy, a fun, modern take on the Cinderella story.
Send your suggestions to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. The deadline is noon on Monday, Aug. 16. We’ll run the list on Aug. 22.