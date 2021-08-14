WATCH NOW: Liz's Book Club: Send in your entries!

We’re still looking for more readers’ recommendations for this summer’s edition of “Liz’s Book Club.”

Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers to well-loved classics.

This year’s list — which has been getting so many great suggestions — was originally slated to run in our Aug. 15 Sunday newspaper.

But a special Back to School section is running that day, in place of our usual Living pages. Therefore, the book club will now run on Aug. 22.

The good news? You still have time to send in your book titles!

It’s simple to join this “club”: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.