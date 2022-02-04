WATCH NOW: Local artist Mitch Braver hosting solo show at Public Craft Brewing Co.

Ten years.

That’s how long it’s been since Mitch Braver showed his work in a solo art exhibit.

But this month, that changes.

Through February, his artwork fills the east wall of the Public Craft Brewing Co. taproom in Downtown Kenosha.

The show can be seen any time Public Craft is open and kicks off officially with a reception at 6 p.m. Friday.

The pieces — of various sizes — cover the entire wall.

Braver had at one time planned to become a full-time artist, but he left art school a decade ago to care for his mother and put that dream aside. One of the pieces — called “June 2013” — is dedicated to his mother, who died of spinal cancer in June of 2013.

“You can see a torn dollar bill here,” Braver said, pointing to the canvas. “That’s literally the last dollar I had to my name at that time.”

The entire show, he added, “is dedicated to my mom and her memory. My mom was an artist and had an amazing life. I really looked up to her.”

Creating his art, he added, “helps me with my grief. I pour everything into my art. The work always helps.”

Tattoo artist

Braver said he’s surprised he “ended up making a living doing tattoo art. It’s really hard to survive just doing art.”

Part of his exhibit, he said, explores “the history of tattoo art, which has changed so much over the years.”

He does tattoos out of Talulah Tattoo, located Downtown at 715 57th St., and says “the biggest misconception about tattoo art — and my art in general — is that it’s effortless and not time consuming. That’s not true. It takes a lot of time and effort.”

Putting together this exhibit forced him to “reach back to my earlier artwork, besides just the tattoos. When you’re making art every day — and I’ve been doing tattooing for about six years — it exhausts your mind in a unique way.”

His images, he added, “have a lot of sex and death, which in tattoos seems to be too cliché, but I lean into that and play around with that imagery. Now it’s classic, not cliché.”

One man’s trash ...

Some of the pieces in the show contain trash from a festival Braver attended.

“The floodlights came up, and they asked people to pick up trash from the grounds,” he recalled. “I carried this stuff around for a while and then used it for my art.”

Asked why he’s hosting this show now, a decade after his last solo show, Braver takes a moment to gather his thoughts.

“I’m almost 30 years old,” he said, “and I’ve gotten to a place in my career where I’m more comfortable doing this.”

‘Old Habits, Dead Rabbits’

If you ask about artist Mitch Braver in “the tattoo world” (as he calls it), you’ll likely be greeted with puzzled looks.

“Everyone in that world knows me by my brand, ‘Old Habits, Dead Rabbits,’” he explained, showing off the brand’s logo on his T-shirt. It’s also on his artwork.

“I have a hard time breaking old habits,” he said about the name’s origin. And the dead rabbits? “That’s a recurring theme that would come to me in dreams — as a good omen.”

Not only can you see this brand on his artwork in Kenosha and on Instagram (@oldhabitsdeadrabbits), but it might also appear on a future episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

During a trip to the Caribbean island of Eleuthera, Braver met a man in a bar and started chatting.

Turned out, he’s a showrunner for the CBS series and, when he found out Braver is an artist, he asked “How can I help you?”

Braver just sent off some “Old Habits, Dead Rabbits” shirts and is hoping his brand pops up on the Sunday night show.

“My life has been a wild ride,” he said, smiling. “Sometimes things happen to me like that. He noticed me because I was wearing a costume like Bill Murray’s character wore in the movie ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.’ He is also a fan of that movie, so we actually met because of that costume.”

So make that “Old Habits, Dead Rabbits” ... and Bill Murray.

