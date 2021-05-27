WATCH NOW: Local boy donates birthday toys for others to Kenosha Police Department

“Some people didn’t have enough time to shop, so they gave us money, which we used to buy more toys,” Melissa said.

This year’s total came to 308 stuffed toys.

The next step was making sure the toys found their way to children who might need them, so on Monday, Melissa and Hunter took seven boxes of collected critters over to the Kenosha Rotary Safety Building, 5716 14th Ave., where they were received by Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran.

“We will get these into hands of kids that don’t have them or are having a hard time,” Cochran said. “They might go to kids riding in an ambulance, or if we go out to a call and a child is having a tough time, we can sit down and offer him or her a stuffed animal.”

Melissa said Hunter is very interested in law enforcement, because they have family members serving with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“He dresses up as a police officer at Halloween and wants to be a police officer when he grows up,” Melissa said.

Being considerate of others is part of Hunter’s nature, said his mother.

“Last fall, he gave the staff at his school gift certificates to thank them for everything they were doing,” she said.