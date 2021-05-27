WATCH NOW: Local boy donates birthday toys for others to Kenosha Police Department

Eight-year-old Hunter Peterson likes stuffed animals. A lot.
He likes them so much that instead of asking for birthday gifts, the Kenosha boy asks friends and family to give him new stuffed animals so he can give them to the Kenosha Police Department for children in need.
In the past two years, this has translated to a lot of stuffed animals — 419 to be exact.
It all began last year, when Hunter, whose birthday is May 16, was unable to have a birthday party with his friends, said his mother, Melissa Peterson.
“When he couldn’t have a party, he told me he wanted to collect stuffed animals to donate to kids,” she said.
The family put the word out to Hunter’s teachers, friends and family, and 111 stuffed animals were collected.
This year, Hunter told his parents he wanted to celebrate his birthday the same way.
“He wanted to beat his goal of last year and did,” Melissa said.
To help Hunter exceed last year’s total, his mother put out the call on social media through colleagues where she works.
Last Saturday, friends, family and others dropped the toys off during a “birthday stuffed animal parade” at Hunter’s Kenosha home.
“Some people didn’t have enough time to shop, so they gave us money, which we used to buy more toys,” Melissa said.
This year’s total came to 308 stuffed toys.
The next step was making sure the toys found their way to children who might need them, so on Monday, Melissa and Hunter took seven boxes of collected critters over to the Kenosha Rotary Safety Building, 5716 14th Ave., where they were received by Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran.
“We will get these into hands of kids that don’t have them or are having a hard time,” Cochran said. “They might go to kids riding in an ambulance, or if we go out to a call and a child is having a tough time, we can sit down and offer him or her a stuffed animal.”
Melissa said Hunter is very interested in law enforcement, because they have family members serving with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
“He dresses up as a police officer at Halloween and wants to be a police officer when he grows up,” Melissa said.
Being considerate of others is part of Hunter’s nature, said his mother.
“Last fall, he gave the staff at his school gift certificates to thank them for everything they were doing,” she said.
Melissa said she’s asked Hunter what motivates him, and he says, “I want to do better and do more, because there’s a lot going on in the world.”