WATCH NOW: Local Boy Scouts practice emergency preparation with helicopter crash scenario

Boy Scout Troop 522 was at Poerio Park Saturday morning, rescuing the victims of a helicopter crash.

At least, that was the scenario they were given to earn their emergency preparation badge.

While the reenactment is far above the badge’s requirements, Assistant Scout Master Joe Riesselmann, an officer in the Kenosha Police Department, said it was important for the scouts to be outside, learning the on-the-ground skills needed during such efforts.

“We figure we can do a practice experience so they learn what we do on the job,” Riesselmann said. “It’s more than book learning.”

Over 20 Boy Scouts divided into teams, applying a range of survival and rescue skills to save the various volunteer “victims” hidden throughout the park.

From first aid to command structure, they put into practice real-world skills, Riesselmann said.

“Natural disasters happen all the time. If we have the equipment on standby, we can be there to help,” Riesselmann said. “They also learn their individual strengths and weaknesses. It’s great.”

Tyler Cochran, Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly, was on site to assist, flying a surveillance drone. He said the skills the scouts were practicing could come in handy one day.

“It’s great to see them participate in something that could potentially save someone’s life,” Cochran said. “They’ll have some real world experience.”

The Yellow Team found its “victim” at the bottom of a small muddy ravine. Using some rope and plenty of teamwork, they managed to pull him back up and bring him to safety. Parents coached them on what to communicate to both the victim and the command team and how to navigate by map and compass when in uncertain territory.

Yellow Team leader Max Riesselmann said the additional story helped immerse him in the training.

“I feel like the stakes are higher because of the situation we’re in,” Max Riesselmann said in explaining the fictional situation the scouts were placed in during the exercise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.