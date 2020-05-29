Watch now: Local cardiologist sings tribute to health care workers

“We honor Cohen’s greatness in the spirit of compassion and love in this time of need,” Fullin said.

Fullin’s delivery of the song is, so to speak, heartfelt.

“Of course I was thinking of my daughter Kerianne and all essential workers,” Fullin wrote in an email this week.

Fullin said he wrote the lyrics over the course of a “a few days, but the idea was bubbling for a month.”

He contacted Paffrath, who told him he was “all in” to play the song with him.

“Originally, we were going to do it at the hospital, but I didn’t like the idea of going into a hospital right now,” Paffrath said. “Also an important part of doing this was to play it in a socially distanced way, outside where there was more room.”

Fullin, dressed in blue hospital scrubs, delivers the song from a “soundstage” set up in the driveway of his Kenosha home.

For an outdoor venue, the music is remarkably clear and free of extraneous sounds. Fullin explained that to get the best quality possible under the circumstances, the video was filmed on a GOPro camera and iPhone by Fullin’s wife, Patty, and another friend, Kathy Rippon.