WATCH NOW: Local eateries face rising costs, low supplies of chicken wings on eve of Super Bowl

Some of the Kenosha’s most popular pubs are facing skyrocketing costs for chicken wings and it could not have come at a worse time, just ahead of one of the biggest day of the year for them — Super Bowl Sunday.

Cy Pontillo, a cook at Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., said the wings have never been more expensive or in such high demand.

“They’ve doubled in price,” Pontillo said. “Everything has gone up. We have to tell people the menu is not accurate because it changes week to week.”

A 40 pound case of wings ran about $40 dollars just a few years ago, Pontillo said. A case now can cost $100 or more.

He hopes Spanky’s doesn’t run out during the Big Game Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“(Vendors) limit us. We were going to have a special yesterday, but we cut back so we would have some extra here for the weekend,” he said.

Pontillo, who’s worked at Spanky’s off an on for 30 years, prides himself on the eatery’s award-winning wings, which come in a multitude of flavors and are fried and grilled.

They’re also grappling with the price increase at Ron’s Place, 3301 52nd St..

“They’re very popular and very expensive right now because of high demand and we’re having a hard time getting them,” said bartender Marge Lindgren, who’s been with the establishment for over 30 years. Ron’s Place serves only one flavor of wings: their secret Buffalo sauce.

They’re very good,” Lindgren said, adding people are still willing to pay for them. “We’re very busy. Chances are we’re going to sell a lot of carry-out wings Super Bowl Sunday.”

Just a few years ago an order of nine wings was $9.99. Now they’re $14.95, Lingren said.

Manny Ramirez, owner of Mr. Wings pop-up kitchen, expressed similar concerns. Demand is so high for wings ahead of the Super Bowl he had to stop taking pre-orders.

“We’ve already sold out,” he said. “A shout-out to our vendors because if you go to a normal grocery store it’s a lot hard to find them and the price is higher.”

Desiree Britt, a manager at Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road, said wings are far more expensive than they were a few years ago. Waterfront brines, bakes and fries its wings.

“I think a lot of places are choosing not to carry them because they are more expensive,” she said. “We’ve raised our prices and people are still ordering them.”

An order of eight wings costs $15.99 at Waterfront.

“We have some of the best,” she said proudly.

A national issue

Americans are anticipated to consume some 1.42 billion wings while watching the Bengals and Rams battle for the Lombardi Trophy, according the National Chicken Council’s 2022 Wing Report.

Wholesale wing prices are down 19% from their high last May, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited by the trade association. However, retail wing prices are up about $0.30 per pound on average from the same time last year.

“There will be no wing shortage,” said NCC spokesperson Tom Super in a media release. “Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they’ll be stocked. I just wouldn’t wait until kickoff to be in line or order online.”

If businesses run out of fresh wings, some may have frozen wings in stock as back-up. By the end of 2021, poultry producers added to their frozen wings inventory by 70% over the previous year, the NCC reported.

According to the USDA, ‘party wings’ retail prices were $3.55 per pound last week, up from $2.22 a pound last year.

Domino’s, recently sparked headlines after announcing it would reduce the number of wings in their usual carryout deals from 10 to eight pieces.

