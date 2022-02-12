WATCH NOW: Local eateries face rising costs, low supplies of chicken wings on eve of Super Bowl

Some of the Kenosha’s most popular pubs are facing skyrocketing costs for chicken wings and it could not have come at a worse time, just ahead of one of the biggest day of the year for them — Super Bowl Sunday.
Cy Pontillo, a cook at Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., said the wings have never been more expensive or in such high demand.
“They’ve doubled in price,” Pontillo said. “Everything has gone up. We have to tell people the menu is not accurate because it changes week to week.”
A 40 pound case of wings ran about $40 dollars just a few years ago, Pontillo said. A case now can cost $100 or more.
He hopes Spanky’s doesn’t run out during the Big Game Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.
“(Vendors) limit us. We were going to have a special yesterday, but we cut back so we would have some extra here for the weekend,” he said.
Pontillo, who’s worked at Spanky’s off an on for 30 years, prides himself on the eatery’s award-winning wings, which come in a multitude of flavors and are fried and grilled.
They’re also grappling with the price increase at Ron’s Place, 3301 52nd St..
“They’re very popular and very expensive right now because of high demand and we’re having a hard time getting them,” said bartender Marge Lindgren, who’s been with the establishment for over 30 years. Ron’s Place serves only one flavor of wings: their secret Buffalo sauce.
They’re very good,” Lindgren said, adding people are still willing to pay for them. “We’re very busy. Chances are we’re going to sell a lot of carry-out wings Super Bowl Sunday.”
Just a few years ago an order of nine wings was $9.99. Now they’re $14.95, Lingren said.
Manny Ramirez, owner of Mr. Wings pop-up kitchen, expressed similar concerns. Demand is so high for wings ahead of the Super Bowl he had to stop taking pre-orders.
“We’ve already sold out,” he said. “A shout-out to our vendors because if you go to a normal grocery store it’s a lot hard to find them and the price is higher.”
Desiree Britt, a manager at Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road, said wings are far more expensive than they were a few years ago. Waterfront brines, bakes and fries its wings.
“I think a lot of places are choosing not to carry them because they are more expensive,” she said. “We’ve raised our prices and people are still ordering them.”
An order of eight wings costs $15.99 at Waterfront.
“We have some of the best,” she said proudly.
A national issue
Americans are anticipated to consume some 1.42 billion wings while watching the Bengals and Rams battle for the Lombardi Trophy, according the National Chicken Council’s 2022 Wing Report.
Wholesale wing prices are down 19% from their high last May, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited by the trade association. However, retail wing prices are up about $0.30 per pound on average from the same time last year.
“There will be no wing shortage,” said NCC spokesperson Tom Super in a media release. “Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they’ll be stocked. I just wouldn’t wait until kickoff to be in line or order online.”
If businesses run out of fresh wings, some may have frozen wings in stock as back-up. By the end of 2021, poultry producers added to their frozen wings inventory by 70% over the previous year, the NCC reported.
According to the USDA, ‘party wings’ retail prices were $3.55 per pound last week, up from $2.22 a pound last year.
Domino’s, recently sparked headlines after announcing it would reduce the number of wings in their usual carryout deals from 10 to eight pieces.
Chicken wing recipes
Lemon Pepper Wings
Lemon Pepper Wings
Yield: 6 servings
2 pounds chicken wings
½ cup lime juice
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1. Cut wings into drumettes (the thicker, first joint) and flats (the thinner, second joint), discarding tips. Place wings in a gallon-size resealable food-storage plastic bag. Add remaining ingredients; seal bag. Turn bag to coat wings. Refrigerate at least 4 hours, but no more than 24 hours, turning bag occasionally.
2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Drain wings, reserving marinade. Place a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet, and put wings on the wire rack. Cook until done, 35 to 45 minutes, brushing occasionally with reserved marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Serve warm.
Per serving: 336 calories; 24g fat; 9g saturated fat; 168mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 2g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; no fiber; 322mg sodium; 27mg calcium
Adapted from a recipe from Betty Crocker
Traditional Baked Buffalo Wings
Yield: 6 servings
2 teaspoons baking powder, optional
2 teaspoons kosher salt, optional
2 pounds chicken wings, cut into drumettes (the thicker, first joint) and flats (the thinner, second joint), tips discarded
4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter
¼ cup Franks RedHot Sauce, original flavor
1. For best results, combine baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Carefully dry wing pieces with paper towels, and toss in mixture until thoroughly and evenly coated. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set a wire rack inside. Place wing pieces on rack, leaving a slight space between each wing. Place baking sheet in refrigerator and allow to rest, uncovered, at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.
2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. If you skipped step No. 1, dry wings with paper towels and place on a wire rack over a foil-covered, rimmed baking sheet, leaving a little space between each wing. Cook 20 minutes, flip wings and continue to cook until crisp and golden brown, 15 to 30 minutes longer, flipping a few more times toward the end.
3. Meanwhile, combine butter and hot sauce in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat, whisking until combined. Transfer wings to a large bowl, add sauce and toss to thoroughly coat. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.
Per serving (includes optional salt): 359 calories; 27g fat; 10g saturated fat; 60mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 1g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; no fiber; 1,018mg sodium; 92mg calcium
Adapted from a Serious Eats recipe by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
Spicy Sesame Chicken Wings
Spicy Sesame Chicken Wings
Yield: 6 servings
2 pounds chicken wings
¼ cup sesame oil
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons ground ginger
½ cup barbecue sauce
¼ cup Buffalo wing sauce
1 green onion, sliced
1. Cut wings into drumettes (the thicker, first joint) and flats (the thinner, second joint), discarding tips. Mix together sesame oil, cayenne and ginger and pour over wings, stirring to coat evenly. Leave to marinate for 30 minutes (refrigeration is not necessary for 30 minutes).
2. Heat grill to medium-high heat. Grill wings 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Brush both sides of wings with sauce and continue grilling 4 to 5 more minutes or until wings are done, turning and brushing frequently with remaining sauce.
3. Sprinkle with sliced green onion to serve.
Per serving: 420 calories; 29g fat; 7g saturated fat; 168mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 12g carbohydrate; 9g sugar; 1g fiber; 618mg sodium; 22mg calcium
Adapted from a recipe by Kraft Foods
Traditional Fried Buffalo Wings
Traditional Fried Buffalo Wings
Yield: 6 servings
2 pounds chicken wings
4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter
¼ cup Franks RedHot Sauce, original flavor
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Oil for frying
1. Cut wings into drumettes (the thicker, first joint) and flats (the thinner, second joint), discarding tips. In a small saucepan, melt butter together with hot sauce, and stir until incorporated.
2. In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt and pepper. Lightly dredge wings through flour. In a large pot, heat oil to 350 degrees. Fry wings in batches at about 325 degrees, turning once, until golden brown on all sides, about 12 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve coated in Buffalo sauce, with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks on the side.
Per serving: 551 calories; 45g fat; 25g saturated fat; 188mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 8g carbohydrate; no sugar; 1g fiber; 822mg sodium; 9mg calcium
Blue Cheese Dressing
Blue Cheese Dressing
Yield: 10 servings
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup buttermilk
¼ cup sour cream
3 ounces crumbled blue cheese, divided
1 garlic clove, minced
½ tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
In a food processor or blender, add mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, 1½ ounces of the blue cheese, garlic, lemon juice, pepper and salt. Process or blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and stir in remaining 1½ ounces of blue cheese. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.
Per serving: 121 calories; 12g fat; 4g saturated fat; 15mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 1g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; no fiber; 234mg sodium; 60mg calcium
Adapted from the Chunky Chef
Honey BBQ Baked Chicken Wings
Honey BBQ Baked Chicken Wings
Yield: 6 servings
2 pounds chicken wings, cut into drumettes (the thicker, first joint) and flats (the thinner, second joint), tips discarded
1 teaspoon salt
1½ teaspoons garlic powder, divided
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup barbecue sauce
½ cup honey
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon hot sauce, such as Sriracha
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet. Mix together salt, 1 teaspoon of the garlic powder, paprika and cayenne. Dry wing pieces on paper towels, and sprinkle generously with spice mix. Place on wire rack, leaving a little space between each one. Bake 30 to 40 minutes, turning once.
2. Meanwhile, make the sauce by combining barbecue sauce, honey, ketchup, hot sauce and the remaining ½ teaspoon garlic powder.
3. After wings have baked 30 to 35 minutes, brush both sides with sauce. Reserve remaining sauce for future use. Continue baking an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until done.
Per serving: 479 calories; 20g fat; 5g saturated fat; 168mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 48g carbohydrate; 43g sugar; 1g fiber; 985mg sodium; 26mg calcium
Adapted from Hip2Save
Epic Dry-Rubbed Baked Chicken Wings
Epic Dry-Rubbed
Baked Chicken Wings
Yield: 6 servings
2 pounds chicken wings
½ tablespoon ancho chile pepper or chipotle chili pepper
½ tablespoon smoked paprika
½ tablespoon onion powder
½ tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon light brown sugar, packed
¾ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¾ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¾ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon mustard powder
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried ground thyme
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place a wire rack in it. Cut wings into drumettes (the thicker, first joint) and flats (the thinner, second joint), discarding tips. In a small bowl, combine ancho chile pepper, smoked paprika, onion powder, salt, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, paprika, cumin, cayenne, mustard, pepper, oregano and thyme.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine wing pieces and oil, stirring with a spatula to coat wings evenly. Sprinkle in about 1/3 of the spice mixture, reserving the rest for future use. Toss to coat wings evenly. Place wings on prepared baking sheet and bake until done, about 35 to 45 minutes, turning occasionally.
Per serving: 321 calories; 22g fat; 7g saturated fat; 168mg cholesterol; 60g protein; 2g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; 1g fiber; 618mg sodium; 27mg calcium
Adapted from the Chunky Chef
Maple Hot Wings
Yield: 6 servings
2 teaspoons baking powder, optional
2 teaspoons kosher salt, optional
2 pounds chicken wings, cut into drumettes (the thicker, first joint) and flats (the thinner, second joint), tips discarded
5 tablespoons butter, softened
1/3 cup hot sauce
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon ground cardamom, optional
½ scallion, chopped
1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
1. If you have time, combine baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Carefully dry wing pieces with paper towels, and toss in mixture until thoroughly and evenly coated. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set a wire rack inside. Place wing pieces on rack, leaving a slight space between each wing. Place baking sheet in refrigerator and allow to rest, uncovered, at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours.
2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. If you skipped step No. 1, dry wings with paper towels and place on a wire rack over a foil-covered, rimmed baking sheet, leaving a little space between each wing. Cook 20 minutes, flip wings and continue to cook until crisp and golden brown, 15 to 30 minutes longer, flipping a few more times toward the end.
3. Meanwhile, combine butter, hot sauce, maple syrup and cardamom (if using) in a bowl and mash up the butter with a fork. Don’t worry if the butter leaves chunks; it will melt when you add the hot wings.
4. When the wings are fully brown and crisp, place them in the bowl with sauce, stirring until coated. To serve, sprinkle with scallions and cilantro.
Per serving (includes optional salt): 423 calories; 29g fat; 11g saturated fat; 193mg cholesterol; 27g protein; 13g carbohydrate; 11g sugar; 1g fiber; 1,103mg sodium; 112mg calcium
Adapted from recipes by Runamok Maple and Serious Eats