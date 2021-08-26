WATCH NOW: Local family creates fund for fire victims; event planned for Saturday

After losing their own home to a fire last year, a Kenosha family will be holding a kickoff event Saturday to raise funds for a relief program that will support other victims who lose their homes to fires.
Early on in the pandemic, on the evening of April 15 of 2020, the Wagner family lost their home to a sudden fire.
“We’d just had this beautiful dinner, and we were talking about how life was good despite the shutdown,” said Amy Wagner, who had been relaxing with her husband after a dinner with their son and his wife and newborn child.
The couple was sitting in front of their fireplace when Amy noticed a reflection of flames in the stained-glass front door. In that moment, the fire alarm went off, according to Amy. Everyone managed to get out safely, but the house, which Amy said they had lived in for 27 years, was quickly consumed.
“In a manner of seconds smoke was pouring out of the garage,” Amy said, “Essentially, we lost the entire house.”
Left on the street with literally only the clothes on their backs, Amy said friends and family quickly came together to help the now-homeless family, taking them in and lending them shoes, toiletries, and other basic amenities.
That kindness drove Amy to create the Wagner Family Fire Fund, which can offer immediate support to victims who have lost their homes to a fire.
“There’s no way at the end of this that we could move in and say ‘that’s it,’” Wagner said, “We have to pay it forward.”
The Fund plans to provide three “Go-Bags” to five west Kenosha fire departments, which will include a two-night stay at an area hotel, gift cards for basic clothes, gift cards for area restaurants, basic toiletries and coloring books with crayons.
Also included will be an “A-to-Z” manual written by Amy to help guide people who have just lost their homes, including information on resources and what to do next.
“There’s not a lot of guidance,” Spence said, “It’s really tough.”
The departments can give the bags to victims and contact the fund to then have them replaced. Amy said a few bags would also be given to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deaprtment, just in case.
“The outpouring from the community has been outstanding,” Amy said.
The event is scheduled for Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., at the corner of 234th Ave. and 86th Place. Amy said the child-friendly event will include live music, lawn games, soft drinks, ice cream, a silent auction and more.
“We were given a tremendous gift of kindness, and we just can’t let it stop,” Amy said.
Although she hopes to raise around $5,000, “I don’t really know if that’s lofty or not,” Amy said, laughing.
Regardless, Amy plans on turning the fundraiser into an annual event after seeing how many in the community could relate to the issue.
“So many people have had an experience,” Amy said, “This whole community has been so incredibly generous.”
More information on the Wagner Family Fire Fund event can be found on their Facebook page, or by emailing wagnerfamilyfirefund@gmail.com. Donations can be sent to the Wagner Family Fire Fund P.O. Box 73, Salem, WI, 53168.