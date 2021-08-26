WATCH NOW: Local family creates fund for fire victims; event planned for Saturday

After losing their own home to a fire last year, a Kenosha family will be holding a kickoff event Saturday to raise funds for a relief program that will support other victims who lose their homes to fires.

Early on in the pandemic, on the evening of April 15 of 2020, the Wagner family lost their home to a sudden fire.

“We’d just had this beautiful dinner, and we were talking about how life was good despite the shutdown,” said Amy Wagner, who had been relaxing with her husband after a dinner with their son and his wife and newborn child.

The couple was sitting in front of their fireplace when Amy noticed a reflection of flames in the stained-glass front door. In that moment, the fire alarm went off, according to Amy. Everyone managed to get out safely, but the house, which Amy said they had lived in for 27 years, was quickly consumed.

“In a manner of seconds smoke was pouring out of the garage,” Amy said, “Essentially, we lost the entire house.”