WATCH NOW: Local homes on “Secret Garden Walk”

She grew up in Kenosha and has always loved gardening; her husband, however, is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and is a late bloomer — at least when it comes to gardening. ("We didn't do gardens," he said of his hometown ... with Ginny adding with a laugh, "though I heard a tree grew there once.")

Since moving to Kenosha in 1985, José has enthusiastically joined the ranks of busy gardeners.

"Now that we're both retired," he said, "we have the time to devote to the garden."

They like to change their garden each year, mixing in "new stuff to try, along with old favorites," Ginny said.

And it's not all work: Once the garden is planted, they both like to spend as much as possible enjoying it.

"We sit out here and have our morning coffee and read the newspaper," Ginny said, relaxing under the shade of their covered patio. "We eat our meals out here, and we even have a TV we can bring out here to watch the Olympics. We have to spend so much time inside during the winter, so we don't want to miss a minute of being outside now."

For José, gardening has somewhat of a spiritual element to it, too.