WATCH NOW: Local homes on “Secret Garden Walk”

The Four Seasons Garden Club hosts its “Secret Garden Walk” on Saturday, featuring self-guided tours of five local gardens.
Despite the name of the tour, however, José and Ginny Martinez call their yard “Not a Secret Garden.”
That's with good reason.
Their home sits on a corner at 4003 Taft Road, and "people walk past all the time and tell us how much they enjoy seeing our garden," Ginny said. "That happens every day, and it makes all the work worth it."
Their garden is a riot of color, with annuals in 65 containers, along with a growing collection of perennials and fun art pieces.
"I like to hide little items, like frogs and an owl, and tell kids to go and hunt for them," Ginny said.
This garden also has a fun "scratch-and-sniff" element: When you (gently!) run your fingers over the leaves of the Popcorn Plant, your hand will smell exactly like buttered popcorn. ("That's really popular with kids," Ginny said. The plant, they added, can be difficult to find in this area "and they go fast," José said.)
When Ginny moved into the 1929 home in 1979, there were no flowers, just bushes.
That's difficult to imagine now, as a variety of flowering plants nestle up against the house and the sidewalk.
She grew up in Kenosha and has always loved gardening; her husband, however, is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and is a late bloomer — at least when it comes to gardening. ("We didn't do gardens," he said of his hometown ... with Ginny adding with a laugh, "though I heard a tree grew there once.")
Since moving to Kenosha in 1985, José has enthusiastically joined the ranks of busy gardeners.
"Now that we're both retired," he said, "we have the time to devote to the garden."
They like to change their garden each year, mixing in "new stuff to try, along with old favorites," Ginny said.
And it's not all work: Once the garden is planted, they both like to spend as much as possible enjoying it.
"We sit out here and have our morning coffee and read the newspaper," Ginny said, relaxing under the shade of their covered patio. "We eat our meals out here, and we even have a TV we can bring out here to watch the Olympics. We have to spend so much time inside during the winter, so we don't want to miss a minute of being outside now."
For José, gardening has somewhat of a spiritual element to it, too.
"It's so rewarding to be in touch with what God has created, he said, looking around at the blooming plants. "It's amazing, and it really brings us peace."
Ginny never thought of her home as "a tour house," she said, "because it's not a large yard. But we do show how you can pack a lot into a small space."
They both hope visitors to their garden Saturday "will enjoy it as much as we do," he said.
A mix of gardens
Garden Club member Lynda Guy, who helps coordinate the event each year, said club members “look for outstanding gardens” to feature on this popular tour each summer.
The other four homes on the tour are:
- “Our Garden Journey,” the home of Ted and Monica Scholz, 1745 41st Ave. This yard was first on the Garden Club’s tour nine years ago. Since then, the backyard has undergone major renovations, including a new patio and a greenhouse.
- “After the Flood,” the home of Scott and Nanette Shumway, 5901 First Place. This home was first featured on the tour in 2017. Just two days after that tour, however, their yard flooded and had to be completely redone. Their “new” yard includes a pergola, tropical plants and a Koi aquarium.
- "A Little Paradise in the City,” the home of Pat and Debbie Upton, 5235 39th Ave. The Uptons have been gardening since purchasing their home 33 years ago and have “made some interesting mistakes along the way.”
- “Welcome to Our Happy Place,” the home of Joe and Gayle Schwartz, 2112 29th St. The couple have been working on their garden since they bought the house 15 years ago and now have “flower beds filled with colorful annuals, perennials and garden art” surrounding their yard.