WATCH NOW: Local leaders pray for country following deadly siege at nation's capitol

A group of about 20 people gathered at Civic Center Park Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to pray for the country amid a deadly siege in the nation’s capitol that took place as a joint session of Congress was under way to certify electoral votes formally insuring Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
They prayed for peace and healing for a troubled nation, and a democracy that has been dealt a blow.
They prayed for President Donald Trump, who has also been denounced by Republicans and Democrats alike for inciting the violence that erupted, including the shooting death of one protester by police.
Trump continues to claim widespread election fraud and that he, in fact, won the presidential election. However, despite a myriad of lawsuits the president has filed to overturn election results in key battleground states, judges have shot him down.
“We say God have mercy for all the souls in this universe. Bless our parents, our grandparents, our sisters and brothers,” said the Rev. McMurry Wilson of Kenosha. “God, bless all our leaders, even … a special blessing for Trump. A special blessing for those that follow him. Father, just give us the strength to love our enemies, to bless those that curse us.”
Wilson preached forgiveness saying, “You can love your enemies.”
Ald. Anthony Kennedy called the impromptu gathering as Kenosha continues its vigilance, bracing for potential civil unrest following the district attorney’s decision not to charge a police officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake. Earlier this week, hundreds of National Guard troops were deployed to assist local law enforcement in Kenosha. A protest Tuesday night remained peaceful and there were few reports of disturbances, unlike the riots that destroyed Downtown and Uptown, causing millions in damage four months ago.
Answering Wilson’s call, Kennedy responded that it’s easier to love friends.
“But it’s hard to love our enemies,” said the long-time 10th District City Council member and son of a Baptist minister.
The Rev. Erik David Carlson, lead minister for Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, said that when democracy is under attack so is faith.
“When someone or some group attacks, not just the buildings of democracy, not even the elected representatives of democracy, but the idea of democracy itself, it is an affront to me and my faith,” he said. “It is an affront essentially to my God.
“These are things that I hold as sacred truths as a Unitarian Universalist and as an American,” Carlson said.
Despite the failings of the country’s founders, Carlson said their ideas, including that all are created equal and that people are endowed with certain inalienable rights, are good.
“Those things define my faith in such a core way that what happened today in our nation’s capital is nothing short of devastating and angering and grieves me to my soul,” he said.
Carlson prayed for the strength and hope to hold “ourselves and our leaders accountable to the great ideals that this nation was founded upon.”
“Give us the community strength that we need to stand together even when the principles of democracy are threatened,” he said.
Kennedy said he called on local religious leaders and the community to join in the gathering because he was tired of being angry and because he has faith in the community that has more in common than not.
“I come to you tonight as an American. I come to you tonight as someone who saw an assault on our country and I just said, `I don’t want to be angry anymore’,” Kennedy said. “I share with you tonight because I know that there’s more that brings us together than separates us.”