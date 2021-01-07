WATCH NOW: Local leaders pray for country following deadly siege at nation's capitol

“Those things define my faith in such a core way that what happened today in our nation’s capital is nothing short of devastating and angering and grieves me to my soul,” he said.

Carlson prayed for the strength and hope to hold “ourselves and our leaders accountable to the great ideals that this nation was founded upon.”

“Give us the community strength that we need to stand together even when the principles of democracy are threatened,” he said.

Kennedy said he called on local religious leaders and the community to join in the gathering because he was tired of being angry and because he has faith in the community that has more in common than not.

“I come to you tonight as an American. I come to you tonight as someone who saw an assault on our country and I just said, `I don’t want to be angry anymore’,” Kennedy said. “I share with you tonight because I know that there’s more that brings us together than separates us.”

