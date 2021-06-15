WATCH NOW: Local mental health provider cares for minority women, takes message on the road

“Barriers to seeking therapy are often experienced by people of color,” says Dominique Pritchett.
To help people understand and overcome these barriers, Pritchett, a local therapist and owner of Beloved Wellness, 3535 30th Ave., has taken her show on the road.
In May, in conjunction with Mental Health Month, Pritchett offered a traveling presentation addressing challenges to seeking therapy and solutions for accessing it.
“Ask a Therapist About Therapy” featured question-and-answer sessions at local venues including a barbershop, a beauty salon and a weight-loss clinic.
“Sponsorships came in by sharing dreams through community conversations and building relationships,” Pritchett said.
Taking the discussions to where people live and shop was important, she said: “We heal where we are.”
Several of the presentations were presented both in-person and live-streamed on her Facebook page, Dominique Pritchett & Co.
During the sessions, Pritchett fielded questions on domestic violence, emotionally fatigued parents, test anxiety, financial stress and the grief of job loss in recent months.
Pritchett did not offer therapeutic solutions but said she wanted to help participants normalize the idea of therapy.
“The sessions were educational and informational rather than case specific,” she said.
One of a small number of licensed psychotherapists of color in the area, Pritchett says she is hoping to make therapy accessible by addressing potential barriers for people of color.
These barriers may be financial — being uninsured or underinsured for therapy — cultural or racial, she said.
“Black and brown people are traditionally distrustful of accessing social services; another part of this conversation is to educate people as to why social services haven’t worked in the past for them,” she said.
Not seeking help might also be ingrained in family culture. “Your environment may not be supporting this (going to counseling),” she said.
By normalizing the need for therapy, she hopes to reduce stigma that may surround seeking it.
Hearing from young people
Pritchett’s May 21 program held at the Boys and Girls Club was moderated by Brandon Morris, manager of Community Engagement/College and Career Readiness for Building Our Future in Kenosha.
Questions were asked by members of the in-person audience as well as viewers watching via live-stream.
Morris kicked off the one-hour program by noting that a teenager had suggested addressing mental health issues during a session of Kenosha’s Lincoln Park CommUNITY Conversation series.
Prichett was enthusiastic that youth were providing questions that evening.
“That’s amazing that this partnership came from encouragement through a teenager whose voice needs to be heard,” she said.
Addressing topics in a straightforward and spirited fashion, Pritchett gleaned applause and vocal assent from those attending the session in person.
One teen asked how to make mental health awareness conversations more common in schools, and Pritchett suggested they form a mental health awareness club with a school adviser.
She offered encouragement to parents as well. “Don’t stop making moves, whether you get one ‘No’ or 20 ‘Nos’ about something. That is the breath of the advocacy of activism.”
Helping people address issues involves understanding who they are, Pritchett said.
“You’ve got to see that person’s color, you’ve got to see their socio-economic status because when you don’t see all of that person, you’re missing out on crucial data or information to navigate that person.”
Institutions should also be part of the solution, she said. “Agencies need to take a pulse — we need to ask how are our agencies disenfranchising the communities they want to help?”
Asked when it is right to seek therapy, she said, “People think therapy might be just for when something is wrong, but it might be just that they need to slow down and do some maintenance therapy.
“Mental health is on a spectrum and is no different than going to a doctor; we have to (promote) the idea that mental health is OK to talk about and address.”
On the road
Presenting mental health to minorities in a touring format like this is a new concept for the Kenosha community, Pritchett said. “We are helping push a radical paradigm shift. Nothing like this is being done in Kenosha.”
Morris asked Pritchett what her takeaways were from the Ask a Therapist tour, and she replied, “We have an amazing community; I’m just blown away by the support of the community and (sponsors) who offered their spaces.”
Currently she is working on a college edition of the tour to present on college campuses, she said.
“We have to do things that are a little out of the box because individuals are not being educated on the holistic approach to mental health,” she said. “We’re not a community without stress or struggle, but the mental wellness community is here, and we’re serving and ready to see our community heal and grow holistically.”