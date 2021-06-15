WATCH NOW: Local mental health provider cares for minority women, takes message on the road

Prichett was enthusiastic that youth were providing questions that evening.

“That’s amazing that this partnership came from encouragement through a teenager whose voice needs to be heard,” she said.

Addressing topics in a straightforward and spirited fashion, Pritchett gleaned applause and vocal assent from those attending the session in person.

One teen asked how to make mental health awareness conversations more common in schools, and Pritchett suggested they form a mental health awareness club with a school adviser.

She offered encouragement to parents as well. “Don’t stop making moves, whether you get one ‘No’ or 20 ‘Nos’ about something. That is the breath of the advocacy of activism.”

Helping people address issues involves understanding who they are, Pritchett said.

“You’ve got to see that person’s color, you’ve got to see their socio-economic status because when you don’t see all of that person, you’re missing out on crucial data or information to navigate that person.”

Institutions should also be part of the solution, she said. “Agencies need to take a pulse — we need to ask how are our agencies disenfranchising the communities they want to help?”