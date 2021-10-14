WATCH NOW: Local nurse retires after 48-year-career

Many of her four-plus-decades in nursing were spent in various departments at Victory. “I’ve been in medical-surgical, infection control, pediatrics and home health.”

For 12 years she worked as an office nurse in a clinic in Zion, Ill.

In 2006 Channell and her husband moved to Kenosha, where she helped set up the outpatient infusion department at Aurora Medical Center.

The Diagnostic Treatment Center administers intravenous medications and blood transfusions. In addition to performing these procedures, Channell has trained new nurses for the department.

“The department has grown a lot,” she said. “When I started it was just a couple of recliners in a corner of the same-day surgery area.”

Of all her nursing assignments, Channell says the Diagnostic Treatment Center has been her favorite.

Asked what she likes best about it, she said, “I just like the skill it takes. Nurses love veins and we really have honed our skills,” she said.

Over the years she says she has seen changes in many areas but particularly in “policy, medications and paperwork.” Reflectively, she added, “But nursing is all about change and how you do things.”

