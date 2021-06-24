WATCH NOW: Local parathlete trains and competes at Rec Plex Sunday

“It was my right leg at first, then my left leg and both arms.”

At this point she does not have a solid diagnosis for her condition but will soon participate in “a huge panel of genetic testing.”

Jaros attended local schools, and for several years worked at the RecPlex. She is currently employed at Matthias Academy, a day program for adults with special needs in Benet Lake, on the Wisconsin/Illinois border.

Dare2Tri

Dare2Tri is an Illinois-based non-profit organization that facilitates triathlon events for individuals with physical disabilities and visual impairments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jaros knew about Dare2Tri but did not know if she was qualified to compete in its events. “At first I wanted to be normal so didn’t get involved with it,” she explained.

She started as a volunteer 10 years ago. The next year she participated in her first Dare2Tri triathlon, but fell off of her bike and broke her jaw.

But this didn’t prevent her from trying again the next year and every year since, she said. “I came back strong; now I just drive slowly and hold on for dear life. I’m glad I stayed with it; it was the best thing to get back into it.”