WATCH NOW: Local parathlete trains and competes at Rec Plex Sunday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Dana Jaros has run the Chicago Marathon, four Boston Marathons and nearly a dozen triathlons.
Although she has a passion for running, Jaros is an athlete who, by her own admission, is not competitive but likes to have fun.
The 27-year-old Pleasant Prairie resident will be one of 18 parathletes training and competing this week at Train2Race Camp at the Rec Plex in Pleasant Prairie.
On Friday and Saturday, the Train2Race Camp, hosted by Dare2Tri, will offer paratriathletes from several countries advanced instruction in swimming, cycling, running/wheelchair pushing, and triathlon transition.
Sunday, the Americas Triathlon Para Championships will be held in conjunction with the Pleasant Prairie Marathon. Parathletes from North, South and Central America will compete for the opportunity to qualify their country for the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (See sidebar)
Local parathleteJaros will compete in the intermediate group of the PC Open Division, available to athletes with a medically verified physical, visual, or neurological impairment.
A lifelong Kenosha resident, Jaros was born with a neurologic condition primarily affecting her cognitive development. At 18, however, she began to feel weakness in her limbs and her left foot began to drag.
“It was my right leg at first, then my left leg and both arms.”
At this point she does not have a solid diagnosis for her condition but will soon participate in “a huge panel of genetic testing.”
Jaros attended local schools, and for several years worked at the RecPlex. She is currently employed at Matthias Academy, a day program for adults with special needs in Benet Lake, on the Wisconsin/Illinois border.
Dare2Tri
Dare2Tri is an Illinois-based non-profit organization that facilitates triathlon events for individuals with physical disabilities and visual impairments.
Jaros knew about Dare2Tri but did not know if she was qualified to compete in its events. “At first I wanted to be normal so didn’t get involved with it,” she explained.
She started as a volunteer 10 years ago. The next year she participated in her first Dare2Tri triathlon, but fell off of her bike and broke her jaw.
But this didn’t prevent her from trying again the next year and every year since, she said. “I came back strong; now I just drive slowly and hold on for dear life. I’m glad I stayed with it; it was the best thing to get back into it.”
For the running and biking portions of triathlons she wears support braces on both shins. For the swimming portion she does not wear the braces. “I only use my arms to swim,” she said.
Marathon woman
Although she started competing with Dare2Tri in 2011, Jaros says she began “serious running” in 2013. She started with the Chicago Marathon, competing as an Athlete with Disabilities, known as AWD.
After qualifying for the Boston Marathon, she competed four times, from 2016 through 2019. This year she ran and placed first in her division in Leon’s Triathlon, a race that honors active and retired military held in Hammond, Ind.
She’s come a long way
Keri Serota, Dare2Tri executive director who has known her since the organization began in 2011, says Jaros has come a long way as an athlete. “She has brought other people into (triathlons) and Dare2Tri. She’s encouraged those with disabilities, friends and coworkers to pick up the sport.”
The two-day camp will consist of training on adaptive bikes and hand cycles in the gym, pool exercises and working on transitioning (to each event) faster, Jaros said.
Hosted by Race Day Events, Sunday’s paratriathlon begins on the heels of the final wave of the Pleasant Prairie Triathlon. The event was first held in 2002 as the Danskin Triathlon.
The paratriathlon consists of a 750 meter swim in Lake Andrea, a 2K bike course around Pleasant Prairie, and a 5K run around the perimeter of Lake Andrea.
Jaros is enthused about the Train2Race camp and Dare2Tri. “Participating in Dare2Tri keeps up my strength,” she said.
“I don’t feel different when I’m with them,” she said. “(Dare2Tri) makes it fair.”