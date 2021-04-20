WATCH NOW: Local rapper's death brings dozens together to remember playful, generous spirit

Kevin Donaldson had a way with words and people that brought them together.
He wanted, especially, to lift his family up and he believed he could become successful as he began fulfilling a lifelong dream as a rap artist and musician, making a name for himself as GBG Kevo.
Early Sunday, that dream was shattered as a multiple shooting at The Somers House, where the 22-year-old Kenosha man once worked security took his life and the lives of two other Kenosha men, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Cedric Gaston, 24. Three other men were also injured. Arrested in connection with the shooting deaths was Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Racine, who is expected to be charged today.
On Monday night, Donaldson’s family and friends held a lengthy candlelight vigil and released hundreds of balloons in his memory near his home in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue.
Between hugs, kisses and tears, the gathering, which brought dozens together in the neighborhood directly west of the Boys and Girls Club, his friends and family remembered him as loving man, a bit of jokester, but someone who enjoyed making people happy.
“He’s very loved,” said his grandfather James Nalls of Kenosha.
“He was a good man. He was a good young boy. He was funny,” Nalls said trying to hold back tears as he leaned on car while watching more people arrive at his grandson’s home. Many of them carried bunches of balloons in green and white.
As Donaldson’s original music played on a loop, those standing on the porch outside his apartment knew the lyrics to all his songs -- from “Message to Keshawn”, inspired by his cousin who died two years earlier, to “Lil Bro” to “My Time” by Scrill, which featured him as GBG Kevo.
As vigil organizers lined up candles spelling out his rap moniker, his father the elder Kevin Donaldson recalled his son being “super nice” to everyone he met. The two were close, talking or texting to each other almost every day.
Talked about Tupac
Just hours before he was killed, they talked about the late legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, the elder Donaldson sharing a rare video with his son.
“I had posted a video of Tupac making a rap, I ain’t gonna lie…(Tupac) was in it doing a free-style And, I thought he should see that, ‘cause I love Tupac,” he said. “He was all, `Where’d you get that?’ And I’d never seen it before so I posted it.”
That night, he said his son was in good spirits.
“He was jolly,” he said. “He was a jokester and he could make you laugh at any moment.”
His son went to The Somers House often and had at one point been a bouncer there.
“But he was the most humble person we ever knew. And he loved everybody. Been that way since he was a kid and he wanted to keep family together. This is why he did his music.”
His brother Tremell Donaldson remembered him as a person who was “stubborn, but so loving” and had many friends.
“Talk about real love,” he said. “Look at all the people here and that’s just the start. This isn’t even everybody.”
Talented rapper
He remembered his brother as competitive and as talented rapper. As GBG Kevo, Donaldson’s work is featured on Sound Cloud, Facebook and YouTube, among others.
His girlfriend Camille Askew of Kenosha said he “was a real people person” and always knew how to make her smile.
“He was really annoying, but you could not help but love him…he was such a positive person. He loved positivity,” she said.
When he wasn’t being a jokester or playing video games, he was immersed in cars. His ears were so attuned to them he could tell by the sound their engines made what make and model was traveling on his street or even up the block, Askew said.
“Kevin loves cars,” she said. “He knows the sound of a GTR and he loves BMWs.”
Marcus Giddens of Kenosha who has known Donaldson since he was a young boy remembered his ambition and gregariousness.
“He was an outgoing, free-spirited person,”said Giddens.
Rachael Randle of Kenosha said Donaldson was big brother to many.
“He was family to everybody,” said Randle, who grew up with him. “He was just a good person.”
“Everybody’s loss”
Randle recalled how her friend used to have a chipped tooth.
“I used to call him `Chipped Tooth’ and he used to call me Big Foot,” she said looking down at her shoes. “He’s everybody’s loss.”
Following a brief prayer and the release of balloons, his grandmother Mary Davis said she wanted her grandson to be remembered as a great son, uncle, brother and friend.
“He got along with everyone,” said Davis scanning the crowd and noting that the people who attended the vigil were not just his immediate family members but from all walks of life.
“He’s going to be highly missed. My heart weighs so heavy,” she said. “I’m going to miss him so much.”