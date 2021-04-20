WATCH NOW: Local rapper's death brings dozens together to remember playful, generous spirit

As Donaldson’s original music played on a loop, those standing on the porch outside his apartment knew the lyrics to all his songs -- from “Message to Keshawn”, inspired by his cousin who died two years earlier, to “Lil Bro” to “My Time” by Scrill, which featured him as GBG Kevo.

As vigil organizers lined up candles spelling out his rap moniker, his father the elder Kevin Donaldson recalled his son being “super nice” to everyone he met. The two were close, talking or texting to each other almost every day.

Talked about Tupac

Just hours before he was killed, they talked about the late legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, the elder Donaldson sharing a rare video with his son.

“I had posted a video of Tupac making a rap, I ain’t gonna lie…(Tupac) was in it doing a free-style And, I thought he should see that, ‘cause I love Tupac,” he said. “He was all, `Where’d you get that?’ And I’d never seen it before so I posted it.”

That night, he said his son was in good spirits.

“He was jolly,” he said. “He was a jokester and he could make you laugh at any moment.”

His son went to The Somers House often and had at one point been a bouncer there.