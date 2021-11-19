 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Local residents react to Rittenhouse verdict announcement

Residents across the city weighed in on the announcement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in connection to the Aug. 25, 2020 shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz.

Residents across the city weighed in on the announcement Friday that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in connection to  the Aug. 25, 2020 shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz.

Residents across the city weighed in on the announcement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in connection to the Aug. 25, 2020 shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz.

Residents across the city weighed in on the announcement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges in connection to the Aug. 25, 2020 shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA approves boosters for all US adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert