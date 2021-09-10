 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Local show offers new take on "Hamlet"
Kennth Montley talks about his role in "Hamlet," playing Sept. 10-12 at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha.

It’s no surprise Kenneth Montley is starring in “Hamlet.”

He’s one of the founders of Kenosha’s Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe, known for its outdoor summer Shakespeare performances, and has worked in area theater productions for more than a decade.

What might be a surprise, however, to audience members is how much energy Montley brings to the famously dour young prince of Denmark.

During a recent rehearsal — which included a sword fight in front of the stage at the Rhode Center for the Arts — Montley took a break in the lobby, sweaty and smiling, dressed in a very un-Hamlet-like hoodie.

Montley estimates he burns a few thousand calories at every rehearsal in what could be called “The Hamlet Workout.”

Though the show is definitely a tragedy, his naturally upbeat personality shines through, as does his passion for the work.

“I’m fulfilling every actor’s dream,” he said. “Hamlet is the role of all roles.”

Why is that?

“This role is all over the place,” he said, his eyes growing wide.

The first challenge is “learning all the lines,” he said.

Hamlet has “1,500 lines all by himself — that’s longer than some of Shakespeare’s entire plays,” he said. (This version has been trimmed to fit into a 2.5-hour running time, but Hamlet “still talks a lot.”)

The other challenge is getting a handle on such a complex character.

Motley enjoys the challenge of playing “a self-obsessed man who is going through grief. He lashes out and is not a good friend or a good person most of the time. It’s all ‘me, me, me, me’ with him.”

Hamlet’s grief “is stuck in the anger phase,” Montley said. “He loses his father and comes back home, thinking he’ll be ruling this land, and finds his mom is married to his uncle. There are lots of levels to his anger: outbursts of anger, bubbling anger, quiet anger.”

Being in that head space for hours on end, he said, “is a real challenge. And I want to crush that challenge.”

Asked how a 600-year-old drama stays relevant to 2021, Motley said the emotions “are relatable to us now. Everyone goes through grief at some time in their life, and that experience can make them incredibly angry and even have them thinking about just ending it all.”

“It’s physically, emotionally and mentally demanding,” he said, smiling widely. “That’s why I love it.”

After this play, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater program graduate will continue pursuing an acting career, perhaps in Los Angeles or Atlanta. Wherever he goes, you can be sure he’s ready to crush the challenge.

Trimming the Bard

“Hamlet” is a famously long play, but it doesn’t have to be.

Dylan S. Roberts, who is directing the new local production, has worked on, or seen, productions of “Hamlet” that ran a scant 90 minutes, all the way up to four hours.

“If it’s truly uncut,” he said, “the show can run five hours. Who can sit through that?”

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production clocks in just shy of 2.5 hours, with an intermission.

Roberts trimmed the play himself and says this version “flows really well.”

When asked if trimming Shakespeare is akin to messing with a sacred text, Roberts laughs.

“I never feel bad cutting anything,” he said. “I’ve cut a few versions of ‘Hamlet’ over the years. You’ll still hear the famous lines and speeches.”

‘The perfect show’

“Hamlet” is one of those shows — like “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth” and “Anchorman” — that people feel like they’ve seen, even if they haven’t.

That’s because so much of “Hamlet” is engrained in popular culture, including famous lines like “There’s something rotten in the state of Denmark” and “To be or not to be: That is the question.” (And let’s not forget the “Gilligan’s Island” musical version of “Hamlet”!)

If you haven’t seen “Hamlet” — or it’s been several years — director Roberts urges you to check out the local production this weekend.

“It’s one of the greatest plays ever written,” he said, sitting in the Rhode Theater during a rehearsal last week. “It’s got great speeches, romance, ghosts, fighting and even pirates.” (Pirates? Yes, but you have to pay attention to catch the pirates reference, Roberts said.)

“There’s something for everyone in this show,” he added. “There are incredibly dramatic moments but also comedic moments. It’s the perfect show.”

Kenneth Montley

Kenneth Montley

 Liz Snyder
Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of “Hamlet”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 10), 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 12)

Where: The Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, 514 56th St.

Admission: $13 for adults and $10 for students, senior citizens, members of the military, teachers and first responders. (Bring an ID for a discount.) Tickets will be available at the door.

About the play: The tragedy was written by William Shakespeare sometime between 1599 and 1601. It is Shakespeare’s longest play, with 29,551 words. Set in Denmark, the play depicts Prince Hamlet and his revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet’s mother.

Running time: About 2 hours and 15 minutes, plus an intermission

Rated PG: For some scary imagery, acts of violence, live combat and references to death. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

More information: Search “Fleeing Artists Theatre” on Facebook.

Babalu!

Every once in a while, a news item makes us stop and smile, no matter what other terrible events are dominating the headlines.

Such was the case last week, when New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was helped out of his flooding car by a Spanish radio play-by-play man.

Sterling got stuck trying to drive home on Sept. 1, after calling a game from Yankee Stadium, just as Hurricane Ida pummeled the East Coast. (The team was in Los Angeles; COVID-19 protocols keep the 83-year-old Sterling from traveling.)

Sterling was stuck in his car in Edgewater, N.J., just over the George Washington Bridge, and the Spanish radio broadcaster drove his Jeep there to get Sterling out of his car and back home safely.

This is a nice story that becomes a great story when you learn the name of the Spanish radio guy: Rickie Ricardo. How New York is that?

We hope Sterling grew up watching "I Love Lucy" as much as we did and can appreciate being saved by a dashing Cuban nightclub performer!

