WATCH NOW: Local show offers new take on "Hamlet"

The other challenge is getting a handle on such a complex character.

Motley enjoys the challenge of playing “a self-obsessed man who is going through grief. He lashes out and is not a good friend or a good person most of the time. It’s all ‘me, me, me, me’ with him.”

Hamlet’s grief “is stuck in the anger phase,” Montley said. “He loses his father and comes back home, thinking he’ll be ruling this land, and finds his mom is married to his uncle. There are lots of levels to his anger: outbursts of anger, bubbling anger, quiet anger.”

Being in that head space for hours on end, he said, “is a real challenge. And I want to crush that challenge.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Asked how a 600-year-old drama stays relevant to 2021, Motley said the emotions “are relatable to us now. Everyone goes through grief at some time in their life, and that experience can make them incredibly angry and even have them thinking about just ending it all.”

“It’s physically, emotionally and mentally demanding,” he said, smiling widely. “That’s why I love it.”