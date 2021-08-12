WATCH NOW: Local teen has an eye for the crafts; 14-year-old turns hobby into a business

“My father always wanted to be an interior decorator. My son used to spend hours helping ‘Papa’ decorate for the holidays, but mainly for Christmas. He helped my dad put up the tree and arrange flowers and decorations.”

Werve said her father’s passing was hard an her son, but both Zachary and his mother said his current passion for the arts has given him a way to honor his late grandfather.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He sees this business opportunity as a way to honor and remember his late grandfather,” Werve said. “As a mother, it is a testament to the character of my son to want to honor ‘Papa’ in his work. My dad’s memory lives on in Zachary, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

Petkovic said he carries his love for his grandfather in the work he does.

“I’m trying to honor him and what we did together,” he said.

In another way to honor his grandfather, Petkovic recently delivered a wreath he made as a gift to an assisted living facility where Fitzgerald stayed. Plans also are in the works to create a cancer awareness wreath for a benefit next month.

His stepmother, Micklyn Kent, said she also is filled with pride to see this venture take off as much as it has.