WATCH NOW: Local teen has an eye for the crafts; 14-year-old turns hobby into a business

Having an eye for all things artsy is something that Zachary Petkovic has had for most of his young life.
But now he’s taken that love to another level, and at just 14 years old, may just have found quite the business venture for himself.
And judging by the reaction and reception from the crafting community, not only in the area but online on Facebook, the soon-to-be Indian Trail High School freshman has only just begun.
Petkovic’s love for the crafts began with his grandfather, the late James E. Fitzgerald, who died in 2018, and really picked up steam when the rest of the world went into shutdown mode during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What started out as creating herb gardens from wood and benches has quickly morphed into Petkovic’s current project, the building of mesh wreaths from scratch that quickly turn into any number of different designs, including ones around the holidays and also those with a sports-team theme.
“It was the start of quarantine, and my mom had wanted me to make a couple wreaths,” Petkovic said from his home in Kenosha on Monday. “I made them, and then I had made a couple of Halloween wreaths and posted them (online). They sold, and I had a lot more interest in my wreaths.”
Petkovic created his own Facebook page last October, Handmade Kenosha Fortunes, and to date, has sold hundreds of his wreaths. The page now has more than 400 members and counting.
But that was just the start, as the coordinator of the “Cubs 400 Club” discovered the page, and Petkovic was approached to be a vendor at an event geared toward Cubs executives and “super fans.”
In the coming weeks, he will join a Cubs Podcast to talk about his business venture as well. There also are plans to maybe branch out to area farmer’s markets and other in-person events where he can sell his work.
Petkovic said when he sets out to make a new creation, he literally starts with a trip to the store to see what catches his eye as far as ribbons and other materials he needs.
From there, the idea grows in his head until he finds what works, and that’s when the creating begins. He said he’s gotten the entire process down to about 45 minutes or so to make one wreath.
“Whatever matches the theme of the wreath I’m making, I’ll decide on (what to do),” he said. “I picture in my head, get the stuff and go from there.”
Grandfather’s influence
Petkovic’s mother, Elissa Werve, said her father and son shared a very special bond.
“My son was very close to ‘Papa,’” she said in an email. “We spent many years living with my dad and then living across the street from him until the time of his death in 2018. During that time, Zachary spent a lot of time helping ‘Papa’ cook, clean, and most of all, decorate.
“My father always wanted to be an interior decorator. My son used to spend hours helping ‘Papa’ decorate for the holidays, but mainly for Christmas. He helped my dad put up the tree and arrange flowers and decorations.”
Werve said her father’s passing was hard an her son, but both Zachary and his mother said his current passion for the arts has given him a way to honor his late grandfather.
“He sees this business opportunity as a way to honor and remember his late grandfather,” Werve said. “As a mother, it is a testament to the character of my son to want to honor ‘Papa’ in his work. My dad’s memory lives on in Zachary, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”
Petkovic said he carries his love for his grandfather in the work he does.
“I’m trying to honor him and what we did together,” he said.
In another way to honor his grandfather, Petkovic recently delivered a wreath he made as a gift to an assisted living facility where Fitzgerald stayed. Plans also are in the works to create a cancer awareness wreath for a benefit next month.
His stepmother, Micklyn Kent, said she also is filled with pride to see this venture take off as much as it has.
“He’s just so crafty and talented,” she said. “He has just such an eye for quality, and I think that’s where people are truly recognizing him in comparison to others. He’s charging a little bit more than other people are on other craft pages, but I think it’s visible that the quality of work is a little more detailed. He has a little more of a creative eye and adding some embellishments to them.”
Petkovic’s young age really sparked interest from the Cubs 400 Club coordinator, Kent said.
“In an environment right now where people are sitting at home collecting unemployment checks, here you have this 14-year-old kid who is creating his own hustle and a pretty nice income for himself,” she said.
School influence
Petkovic spent eight years as a student at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum, and even though he’s now headed to high school, the work and passion he showed at KTEC made its mark.
“Zachary is a born entrepreneur,” Principal Angela Andersson said in an email. “His creativity is limitless. I have watched him grow for the last eight years. KTEC is extremely proud of how he is applying his learning to this business venture.
“When Zachary is passionate about something, there is no stopping him.”
Petkovic said he gained several valuable skills throughout his educational journey to this point.
“The support from the teachers (and others) really helped,” he said. “It helped me gain more life skills (while I was there).”
Looking ahead, he can’t wait to get into the building at Indian Trail to start fresh there, but also to keep developing his craft.
“I’m excited,” Petkovic said. “It’s better than being at home behind a (computer) screen for seven hours a day. It’s a clean state, and I get to meet new people.”
A quick look around his home showed plenty of Chicago-based sports influence on his work, but Petkovic said he’s a Wisconsin fan to the end.
His stepmother is to blame for all the Chicago wreaths, he said with a laugh.
“I am a diehard Green Bay and Brewers fan,” Petkovic said. “That’s a bunch of ‘cooties’ hanging on the wall over there, and I don’t like it.”