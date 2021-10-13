WATCH NOW: Local teen wins art contest; artwork to be featured on Chips Ahoy packages

Other favorites joined the design, including abstract images of a soccer ball, a piano keyboard and music notes. A giant “thought bubble” ties the images together.

The lively combination of vibrant images and colors obviously caught the eyes of the judges.

In addition to the honor of having his art adorn cookie packages, Guyton was awarded his own digital art tablet and a pair of earbuds.

“The club also received $2,500 from the cookie manufacturer, some of which we will use to purchase more tablets,” Justus said.

Opening doors

When it comes to the arts, Guyton’s interests are several, he said: “I love drawing and dancing, singing and making music. I find myself drawing at least 10 times a day.”

He pursues most of his favorite activities at the BGC, he added.

Guyton said his family and friends are excited for him.

“Everyone in my family are artists,” he explained.

Regarding his drawing skills, Guyton said: “I just think about something and draw it.”

A junior at Bradford High School, Guyton says he would like to pursue a career as an architect.