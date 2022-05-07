WATCH NOW: Long line of vehicles greets free gas giveaway at north side station Saturday sponsored by Kenosha church

The line of vehicles was several blocks long Saturday on the north side of Kenosha, but the drivers, some who waited hours, were patient.

They were waiting their turn at free gasoline.

Bethlehem Temple Church of Kenosha organized a free gas giveaway at Speedway on Washington Road to help support struggling community members after an anonymous donation of $3,000.

Each recipient was limited to $30, amounting to just over 7 gallons of regular gas. They pumped over 700 gallons of regular gas for over 100 people, as not all claimed the full $30 gift.

The Rev. Galen Nelson, chairman of the church’s outreach and evangelism missionary team and head organizer of the event, said the giveaway was an opportunity to give back to the community and support those struggling with rising gas prices.

“Outreach means we have to get out of the walls of the church,” Nelson said. “We want to help the community.”

Lined up early

The giveaway began at 8 a.m. and went until money ran dry. Some drivers had arrived much earlier to make sure they were at the front of the line, such as Gilbert Gonzalez, a Kenosha resident who works in construction.

“I was the first one here, at 5 o’clock,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a blessing to have this. Hopefully it helps a lot of people.”

By 8 a.m., nearly 50 cars were lined up 30th Avenue. Nelson said they had taken expected a long line of cars to form, a consideration that was part of planning from the start.

“I’m a military person, I looked at a map and asked, ‘Where can we avoid a traffic jam, and where is it centralized to the people of the city,’” Nelson said.

The Speedway on Washington Road offered a good compromise of both factors, Nelson said, and Speedway’s corporate office was very receptive to the idea.

With gas prices rising, Nelson said providing both “natural and spiritual” support to the community was important.

“People are hurting financially,” Nelson said. “The economy is going up, but people have lost jobs. They need gas to go where they need to go.”

Fit church motto

The Rev. Jerry Baldwin, pastor of Bethlehem Temple Church, said the giveaway fit with their church motto of “A church in the city, for the city,.”

“This is a way to give back a little bit, support the community,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s family has deep roots in the local community. His father was the church’s original pastor, which began in 1967. Over 50 years ago, they moved into their current historic building, at 2528 Roosevelt Road, which will be marking its 100 year anniversary next year.

“These are the streets I rode my bike on and played football on,” Baldwin said.

Information on other upcoming events from the Bethlehem Temple Church of Kenosha can be found on their Facebook page or website, www.btckenosha.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.