WATCH NOW: Longtime pastor of Journey Church retires

For the Rev. Dan Remus, life and faith have been a joyful journey.
As a minister to Journey Church for over four decades, the path has been one of love and service.
On June 13, Remus will close his Journey Church chapter as he retires as executive pastor.
“I’ve loved the people for a long time and they’ve loved me back,” he said in a recent interview.
During his 41 years with Journey Church, Remus has served as pastor to youth and seniors as an associate, senior, co-lead, and executive pastor.
“I have enjoyed it all—youth ministry, young couples, now seniors who are empty nesting,” he said.
When he was actively in the pulpit, Remus says he preached 42 times a year for 20 years. This coupled with extra weekend services he estimates he has preached some 1,380 messages during that time. “That’s a bunch!” he exclaimed.
He also reports officiating some 300 weddings and 300 funerals.
Early years
A native of Minnesota, Remus attended North Central University Assembly of God Bible College and began his ministry in 1977 with a calling in Sandusky Ohio.
Remus and his wife Alexia came to Wisconsin in 1980 when he was called to serve Kenosha First Assembly of God then located at 60th Street and Pershing Blvd.
For the first five years he served as youth pastor. Working with middle school and high school and college age students he led youth meetings, Sunday School classes, Bible Quiz groups, “and a full active social calendar.”
Switching age groups, in 1985 Remus began working with small gatherings of adults. “Care Groups were meant to make the bigger church smaller so that people got to know each other; it was to help our people grow in their love for Jesus, but also to take care of them,” he said.
In 1996 Remus was asked to become lead pastor and he served in this capacity until 2006. “It was during this time we set the vision for the church,” Remus said.
In 2006 Pastor Kevin Taylor joined Remus as a co-lead pastor, which they did for the next 10 years.
Oversaw huge growth
During his tenure with Journey Church, Remus helped shepherd the church flock as it grew from 500 to 3,000 members. He quickly acknowledges he did not shoulder the job alone. He notes that Journey Church is currently served by 13 pastors in ministries including music, young adults and NextGen.
“Pre-COVID we might have 3,000 attend during a weekend, including 500 kids (from infants) to 6th grade,” he said.
Six years ago Remus shifted out of pastorship to serve as executive pastor of Offering Hope, where he worked with seniors and in marriage counseling and hospital visitation.
Remus says he has a special place for older parishioners: “The older group can get lost in the shuffle.”
The church has been in its current location at 10700 75th St. since 1993. It changed from Kenosha First Assembly of God to Journey Church in 2013.
“The name change came about because ‘Kenosha First Assembly of God’ didn’t make sense when we opened a church in Burlington.” More importantly, he said, “Journey Church fits us better because everyone is welcome here and we’re all on a journey.”
Ministry partner
When he speaks of his ministry, Remus frequently refers to his wife, Alexia, who he calls Lexie. The two will be married for 45 years on June 12.
Over the years Lexie has taught a Mom’s class and co-led marriage counseling sessions with her husband. “She is my greatest prayer support,” Remus said.
In addition to his pastoral and counseling roles at Journey Church, Remus has been involved in community causes and recreational activities.
He has been involved in initiatives to raise awareness of youth trafficking in the Kenosha area and 1HOPE, a multi-church organization dedicated to the support of the Uptown area.
Remus also helps run Crossroads, a Journey Church outreach program. Offered at Brass Elementary School Crossroads is an after-school program that combines Bible-based character lessons and a fun environment, he said.
When possible Remus has extended his evangelism and energy into sports as well. Over the years he has been in city and church basketball and softball leagues and has officiated softball for high school and at the Rec Plex.
Some of his other pastimes include riding his Harley motorcycle, biking on his 10-speed and bowling. “Now I will probably have time to join a league,” he said.
A satisfying journey
Remus says that among the most satisfying elements of his vocation have been church mission trips. For over 20 years, Remus and Lexie have accompanied participants on mission trips to many places in the world from Guatemala to India.
Of his contributions to the church over the years, Remus says, “I feel I have helped with keeping the DNA of Journey Church growing; a church for those who have given up on church; a church that’s very much about invitation.”
Remus chalks up his achievements to being upbeat. “I love being a joy-filled person. I’m about humor; people like to laugh with me, at me. I like to enjoy the journey and keep it light.”
Remus will mark his last day in Journey Church leadership by preaching at two services on June 13. There will also be an evening reception. The public is invited to all events.
Retirement poses new opportunities for Remus’ energies. He says he will continue to be active as a volunteer with Journey’s seniors group and with its international mission trips.
“I will try to see what life’s like without a schedule,” he said. More seriously, he said, “I’m not loving walking away but all things come to a stop.”
“It’s the end of a season,” agrees Alexia.
But new adventures await, adds the pastor. “I’m not done yet; I’m just starting the fourth quarter.”
IN PHOTOS: Journey Church Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
