WATCH NOW: Longtime pastor of Journey Church retires

When possible Remus has extended his evangelism and energy into sports as well. Over the years he has been in city and church basketball and softball leagues and has officiated softball for high school and at the Rec Plex.

Some of his other pastimes include riding his Harley motorcycle, biking on his 10-speed and bowling. “Now I will probably have time to join a league,” he said.

A satisfying journey

Remus says that among the most satisfying elements of his vocation have been church mission trips. For over 20 years, Remus and Lexie have accompanied participants on mission trips to many places in the world from Guatemala to India.

Of his contributions to the church over the years, Remus says, “I feel I have helped with keeping the DNA of Journey Church growing; a church for those who have given up on church; a church that’s very much about invitation.”

Remus chalks up his achievements to being upbeat. “I love being a joy-filled person. I’m about humor; people like to laugh with me, at me. I like to enjoy the journey and keep it light.”

Remus will mark his last day in Journey Church leadership by preaching at two services on June 13. There will also be an evening reception. The public is invited to all events.