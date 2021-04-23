WATCH NOW: Looking for hope amid loss

Though Jackson is pleased with the trial’s outcome, he shakes his head at the loss of life. “To watch someone die under a man’s knee like that — it’s an awful thing to watch,” he said, adding, “I think this case affected the whole world.”

Local shooting

While the world is still reacting to the Chauvin verdict and what this could mean going forward, Kenosha is still reeling from the fatal shooting early Sunday morning at the Somers House tavern.

Three young lives are gone — Cedric Gaston, 24; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 22 — lives that ended in a flash of gunfire on a night that was no different from any other night.

We’re not alone in witnessing this violence; we’re just the latest place to make national news for a mass shooting.

Talking with friends and relatives of the victims, you hear it in their voices and see it in their eyes: The loss. The terrible loss.

Years ago, when a good friend of mine died, her husband remarked to me that he would never read the obituaries in the Kenosha News the same way again.