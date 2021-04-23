WATCH NOW: Looking for hope amid loss

There aren’t many moments when it seems the whole country is holding its collective breath — the moon landing comes to mind — but for about 90 minutes Tuesday afternoon, that’s how it felt.
That’s how much time passed between the announcement of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and the reading of that verdict.
The jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May.
Even if you hadn’t been following the trial closely, you had no doubt heard about George Floyd, a Black man who died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for his life.
The whole scene, with Floyd on the ground and police officers keeping a crowd at bay, was captured on cell phone video that has been viewed many millions of times since.
Seeing Floyd die in the street “was awful,” said Ira Jackson of Kenosha. “It’s not human, what happened to him — no one should die like that.”
Jackson, who was at Sir Claude’s Barbershop, 2327 63rd St., Wednesday morning, awaiting a haircut and good-naturedly “solving the world’s problems,” grew animated as he discussed Floyd’s death and the trial.
“This verdict,” he said, “was a long time coming. Even going all the way back to the Rodney King case.”
Though Jackson is pleased with the trial’s outcome, he shakes his head at the loss of life. “To watch someone die under a man’s knee like that — it’s an awful thing to watch,” he said, adding, “I think this case affected the whole world.”
Local shooting
While the world is still reacting to the Chauvin verdict and what this could mean going forward, Kenosha is still reeling from the fatal shooting early Sunday morning at the Somers House tavern.
Three young lives are gone — Cedric Gaston, 24; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 22 — lives that ended in a flash of gunfire on a night that was no different from any other night.
We’re not alone in witnessing this violence; we’re just the latest place to make national news for a mass shooting.
Talking with friends and relatives of the victims, you hear it in their voices and see it in their eyes: The loss. The terrible loss.
Years ago, when a good friend of mine died, her husband remarked to me that he would never read the obituaries in the Kenosha News the same way again.
“Each of those obits is a life,” he said, tears welling in his eyes. “I always knew that, but now I really know it. You’re trying to capture an entire life in just a few lines. I know now how precious that is.”
John Updike described death as “the ceasing of your own brand of magic, which took a whole life to develop and market” in his poem “Perfection Wasted.” Talk to anyone mourning a loved one, and you’ll hear it as they lament the loss of private jokes, shared for years while sipping hot coffee or cold beer.
It’s difficult to find signs of hope amid the continuing onslaught of loss, but it helps to look to nature.
Somehow, during the cold days this week and even snow flurries on Wednesday, spring has continued to blossom. As I drive around the city and walk through neighborhoods and parks, it seems the grass turns a richer shade of green each day and more and more flowers and trees bloom.
If we can’t find hope in that, God help us all.
Community fund
In our April 16 story on the St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation hitting its $2 million in awards milestone, the information on how to apply for a grant and how to make a donation to the fund didn’t make it into print (darn those space restrictions!).
Here’s the scoop:
To apply for a grant: Log on at www.stmaryslutheran.org and click on “Endowment Foundation.” (Scroll down to the bottom of the page to find the link.) Funds are available to church organizations, nonprofit groups and community organizations.
Mail applications to: St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation, 8312 23rd Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143-6220.
To make a donation to the fund: Visit www.stmaryslutheran.org and click on “Endowment Foundation.” Donors can make gifts to the foundation in the form of money, real estate, stocks, bonds, annuities, life insurance proceeds, charitable trusts and other convertible properties.
Board members: Neil Guttormsen, Tom Cnockaert, Marilyn Jensen, Steve Seymour, John Basler, Kim Frost, Cheryl Hayes, Kay Manderfeld and Keith Richter.
