WATCH NOW: Lou Perrine's new location prepares to open on Kenosha's south side

Iconic local business Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries has announced plans to open its second location, 8004 22nd Ave, on April 5.

Owner Anthony Perrine said it had been a long road to get to this point, after a chaotic few years full of supply chain issues, worker shortages and a car driving into their Downtown storefront.

“We want to just try and celebrate something’s that’s taken a long time, but is finally here, something that took a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” Perrine said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Although the grand opening is over a month away, Perrine said things are still busy.

“It’s a lot of chaos, so I won’t be happy until that grand opening,” Perrine said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

The opening will be at 5 a.m., followed by an opening of Einstein Bros. Bagels inside the new location at 6 a.m.

The public is also invited to the official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, to be held on April 20 at 11:30 a.m.

There will be samples of bagels, HoHo cake, and more, as well as grand opening special offers and local celebrity appearances, including Kenosha basketball YouTuber Tristian Jass.

Perrine said he is excited for people to see the new location, especially because he had worked hard to merge old and new in the design, harkening back to Perrine’s history in Kenosha while also looking ahead.

“Kenosha has been great to us, we want to showcase that,” Perrine said. “I put a lot of effort into making this thing unique. It’s got personality.”

Just like Lou Perrine’s original Sheridan Road location, Kenosha’s Favorite Sweet Treat Mama P’s HoHo cakes will also be available at the new location.

Lou Perrine’s began in 1954, when Lou Perrine Sr. opened a small full-service Clark station on the corner of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road.

Today the business is run by his grandson, Anthony, who took over the business from his father, nicknamed Big Lou, in 2010.

Lou Perrine’s was the first gas station in the state approved by the USDA to accept food stamps through its online ordering platform. For 12 years, the Sheridan Road location has hosted multiple community events like the popular Cookies with Santa event.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0