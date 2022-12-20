At least one of Jeremy Kriedeman’s Christmas wishes came true.

The Indian Trail High School band director organized Kenosha’s first Tuba Christmas event, which took place Sunday afternoon at the school.

Tuba and baritone players gathered at Indian Trail for a 2:30 p.m. rehearsal and then a free 4 p.m. concert.

When previewing the event last week, Kriedeman said, “if we get 30-40 people performing, I’ll be really happy.”

As he hoped, dozens of performers filled the stage in an ensemble featuring current and retired band directors, along with musicians who perform in the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, the UW-Parkside Community Band and the Belle City Brassworks.

Playing alongside the veteran musicians were several young music students.

Also on stage? Kevin Velvikis, whose Downtown Kenosha business, Pacetti’s Maestro of Music, was one of the event’s sponsors.

Velvikis has been a part of the local music scene since he was a kid playing trumpet in the school band.

That’s right, the trumpet.

As Karl Mueller, director of bands at Bradford High School, explained to the audience, “Kevin is a trumpet player, but we convinced him to play a baritone for today’s concert.”

Mueller, who split conducting and performing duties with Kriedeman, also gave the audience some brief history lessons about the tuba and even tips about purchasing the right vehicle if you’re carrying around a large low brass instrument.

Tuba Christmas was open to current players and people who haven’t pulled out their old band instrument for several years.

It’s all part of what Kriedeman calls “tuba camaraderie.”

“The low brass community is a very friendly, welcoming group,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for a nicer bunch of people to hang around with and spread Christmas cheer on an afternoon.”

Sunday’s event was the Kenosha debut for Tuba Christmas, which has expanded across the globe since the first Tuba Christmas took place on Dec. 22, 1974, in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink.

Tuba Christmas events — which take place annually everywhere from Yuba City, Calif., to Canberra, Australian — are so popular, players collect the commemorative pins from each event.

The 40-minute program was stuffed with familiar holiday tunes: “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells” and many more, with the audience invited to sing along.

The organizers are hoping Tuba Christmas becomes an annual event, adding some “oom-pah-pah” to local holiday celebrations.

Close 1 of 13 xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane Minions.jpg Minions on Christmas Lane xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane house of lights.jpg This house on Christmas Lane is COVERED in lights. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane little library.jpg xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane forest of trees.jpg You'll find a forest of trees on Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane garage.jpg xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane Grinch.jpg The Grinch is hanging out, as usual, on Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane characters.jpg Cheerful characters greet visitors to Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane Yoda.jpg Yoda Claus wishes you a merry Christmas on, where else, Christmas Lane. (In Yoda speak, it's "Merry Christmas, you will!") xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane wet.jpg The lights are reflected on a rainy night on Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane selfie.jpg A tunnel of lights on Christmas Lane is perfect for holiday selfies, like this one! xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane skeleton.jpg Not all the Christmas Lane decorations are cheerful. We found this terrifying fellow on the festive street this season. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane street view.jpg xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane manger scene.jpg An all-white Nativity scene on Christmas Lane, at 60th Avenue and 68th Street IN PHOTOS: Kenosha's Christmas Lane decorations 2022 Kenosha's Christmas Lane decorates for the 2022 holiday season. 1 of 13 xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane Minions.jpg Minions on Christmas Lane xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane house of lights.jpg This house on Christmas Lane is COVERED in lights. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane little library.jpg xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane forest of trees.jpg You'll find a forest of trees on Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane garage.jpg xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane Grinch.jpg The Grinch is hanging out, as usual, on Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane characters.jpg Cheerful characters greet visitors to Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane Yoda.jpg Yoda Claus wishes you a merry Christmas on, where else, Christmas Lane. (In Yoda speak, it's "Merry Christmas, you will!") xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane wet.jpg The lights are reflected on a rainy night on Christmas Lane. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane selfie.jpg A tunnel of lights on Christmas Lane is perfect for holiday selfies, like this one! xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane skeleton.jpg Not all the Christmas Lane decorations are cheerful. We found this terrifying fellow on the festive street this season. xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane street view.jpg xmas lites 2022 Christmas Lane manger scene.jpg An all-white Nativity scene on Christmas Lane, at 60th Avenue and 68th Street