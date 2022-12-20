 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kenosha News is partnering with Educators Credit Union who are sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story
INAUGURAL TUBA CHRISTMAS

WATCH NOW: Low brass fills the stage for Kenosha's Tuba Christmas

Kenosha's first Tuba Christmas, Dec. 18, 2022, at Indian Trail High School. The school's stage was filled with tuba and baritone players.

At least one of Jeremy Kriedeman’s Christmas wishes came true.

The Indian Trail High School band director organized Kenosha’s first Tuba Christmas event, which took place Sunday afternoon at the school.

Tuba and baritone players gathered at Indian Trail for a 2:30 p.m. rehearsal and then a free 4 p.m. concert.

When previewing the event last week, Kriedeman said, “if we get 30-40 people performing, I’ll be really happy.”

As he hoped, dozens of performers filled the stage in an ensemble featuring current and retired band directors, along with musicians who perform in the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, the UW-Parkside Community Band and the Belle City Brassworks.

Playing alongside the veteran musicians were several young music students.

People are also reading…

Also on stage? Kevin Velvikis, whose Downtown Kenosha business, Pacetti’s Maestro of Music, was one of the event’s sponsors.

Velvikis has been a part of the local music scene since he was a kid playing trumpet in the school band.

That’s right, the trumpet.

As Karl Mueller, director of bands at Bradford High School, explained to the audience, “Kevin is a trumpet player, but we convinced him to play a baritone for today’s concert.”

Mueller, who split conducting and performing duties with Kriedeman, also gave the audience some brief history lessons about the tuba and even tips about purchasing the right vehicle if you’re carrying around a large low brass instrument.

Tuba Christmas was open to current players and people who haven’t pulled out their old band instrument for several years.

It’s all part of what Kriedeman calls “tuba camaraderie.”

“The low brass community is a very friendly, welcoming group,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for a nicer bunch of people to hang around with and spread Christmas cheer on an afternoon.”

Sunday’s event was the Kenosha debut for Tuba Christmas, which has expanded across the globe since the first Tuba Christmas took place on Dec. 22, 1974, in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink.

Tuba Christmas events — which take place annually everywhere from Yuba City, Calif., to Canberra, Australian — are so popular, players collect the commemorative pins from each event.

The 40-minute program was stuffed with familiar holiday tunes: “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells” and many more, with the audience invited to sing along.

The organizers are hoping Tuba Christmas becomes an annual event, adding some “oom-pah-pah” to local holiday celebrations.

IN PHOTOS: Kenosha's Christmas Lane decorations 2022

Kenosha's Christmas Lane decorates for the 2022 holiday season.

1 of 13
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescue mission ongoing after Thailand warship sank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert