The stage was filled with low brass players during Sunday’s Tuba Christmas concert at Indian Trail High School. Jeremy Kriedeman, right, conducts.
Kevin Velvikis plays a baritone during Sunday's Tuba Christmas concert at Indian Trail High School.
Retired band directors Jack Plovanich, back left, and Paul Taylor, front, perform during Sunday’s Tuba Christmas concert at Indian Trail High School. Also on stage is Katie Poole, center, band director at Bullen Middle School and Plovanich’s daughter.
Conductor Karl Mueller talks to the audience during Sunday's Tuba Christmas concert at Indian Trail High School.
Performers gather on stage for Sunday's Tuba Christmas concert at Indian Trail High School.
The sign points the way to Tuba Christmas at Indian Trail High School.
At least one of Jeremy Kriedeman’s Christmas wishes came true.
The Indian Trail High School band director organized Kenosha’s first Tuba Christmas event, which took place Sunday afternoon at the school.
Tuba and baritone players gathered at Indian Trail for a 2:30 p.m. rehearsal and then a free 4 p.m. concert.
When previewing the event last week, Kriedeman said, “if we get 30-40 people performing, I’ll be really happy.”
As he hoped, dozens of performers filled the stage in an ensemble featuring current and retired band directors, along with musicians who perform in the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, the UW-Parkside Community Band and the Belle City Brassworks.
Playing alongside the veteran musicians were several young music students.
Also on stage? Kevin Velvikis, whose Downtown Kenosha business, Pacetti’s Maestro of Music, was one of the event’s sponsors.
Velvikis has been a part of the local music scene since he was a kid playing trumpet in the school band.
That’s right, the trumpet.
As Karl Mueller, director of bands at Bradford High School, explained to the audience, “Kevin is a trumpet player, but we convinced him to play a baritone for today’s concert.”
Mueller, who split conducting and performing duties with Kriedeman, also gave the audience some brief history lessons about the tuba and even tips about purchasing the right vehicle if you’re carrying around a large low brass instrument.
Tuba Christmas was open to current players and people who haven’t pulled out their old band instrument for several years.
It’s all part of what Kriedeman calls “tuba camaraderie.”
“The low brass community is a very friendly, welcoming group,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for a nicer bunch of people to hang around with and spread Christmas cheer on an afternoon.”
Sunday’s event was the Kenosha debut for Tuba Christmas, which has expanded across the globe since the first Tuba Christmas took place on Dec. 22, 1974, in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink.
Tuba Christmas events — which take place annually everywhere from Yuba City, Calif., to Canberra, Australian — are so popular, players collect the commemorative pins from each event.
The 40-minute program was stuffed with familiar holiday tunes: “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells” and many more, with the audience invited to sing along.
The organizers are hoping Tuba Christmas becomes an annual event, adding some “oom-pah-pah” to local holiday celebrations.
