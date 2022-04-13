WATCH NOW: Mahone Fund's Reaching for Rainbows gala honors Albrecht, 17 scholarship recipients

SOMERS — An event celebrating a long-time educator and the accomplishments of 17 Kenosha Unified high school seniors returned in full force with a gala, a sit-down buffet dinner and an awards ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Tuesday night.

The Mahone Fund’s Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” gala, held at Parkside’s Student Center Ballroom, paid honor to Bryan Albrecht, president of the fund and Gateway Technical College’s outgoing president and CEO, who will be retiring later this year. Albrecht was the recipient of the Mahone Fund’s Living Legend Community Award, which is given to an individual or organization whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy.

Albrecht joked he wasn’t sure about the “legend” part of the award he was receiving, but he said the “living” is what’s most important.

“That’s what tonight is all about, right? To celebrate what we all can do in our community to help everyone live the life that they dream,” Albrecht said to a sold-out capacity audience that filled the ballroom.

It was the first time in two years that the gala was held as a sit-down dinner and ceremony. Last year’s event was a masked and socially-distanced ceremony at Carthage College, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the event was cancelled altogether in 2020. The last dinner event was held at Carthage in 2019, and that one featured an intermittent power outage.

While hundreds attended what has been called a gala over the years, Albrecht said the event is more than that to him, as the organization has made him and everyone backing it part of the Mahone family.

“We know each other because of the network the Mahones have built for our community, not just with the current family, but with their parents,” Albrecht said, referring to the Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone, human and civil rights activists who left a legacy for Kenosha and the community at large.

“And to acknowledge that fact that you are excelling in a life’s dream, that you would make Arthur and Mary Lou so happy, because that’s the heart and soul of what the mission is of the Mahone Fund,” Albrecht continued. “I’ve been honored and blessed to be a part of the family, for now 19 years.”

Name on the award

Later, Albrecht was taken aback, but in a good way, as Mahone Fund Chairman Tim Mahone announced immediately after Albrecht had accepted the Living Legend Community Award that he would be the last to receive it — under its current name. That’s because the award is being re-named in Albrecht’s honor.

“This is the final Living Legend (Community Award) … and the reason (is because) it’s the last is because we’re going to re-name the award to the Dr. Bryan Albrecht Living Legend Award,” Mahone said as Albrecht stood behind him.

The announcement received loud applause, and Albrecht was hugged by Ardis Mahone-Mosley.

Tim Mahone also thanked the hundreds that turned out to the gala, which served a sit-down buffet dinner, for the first time in two years.

During the course of three-hour event, scholarships were also awarded to 17 students, all of whom will be graduating from Kenosha Unified schools year.

Bradford High School senior Christopher M. Lyons, the recipient of a full-tuition scholarship that will cover all four years at Carthage, reflected on the meaning of excellence and his outlook for the future.

“Excellence comes in many forms,” Lyons said. “When I reflect on the concept of excellence, what comes to mind is not allowing yourself to be defined by circumstances or environment. Rather, excellence rises above circumstances through dedication and hard work.”

Lyons, who will be studying business and finance in the fall, thanked his family and friends for helping rise to the challenge of his future.

“Thank you for recognizing my abilities for becoming an asset to our society,” he said. “Thank you for encouraging me to hold fast to my dreams. Thank you for providing me with the necessary tools to accomplish my dreams. You put your trust in me, so let’s get started.”

Other scholarships and their recipients included:

— Mahone Fund Carthage College Education Access Awards: Haylee M. Applegate, Leslie M. Sauceda, Gracie E. Underwood, Donovan J. Edwards, Yesenia M. Muma and Grace A. Ziegelbauer.

— Mahone Fund CEO Youth Scholar Awards: Aniyah Ervin, Lauryn G. Johnson, Tiffany M. Villalobos, Stefinie Washington, Justus K. Wilhoit, Heaven A. Williams, DaRon D. Green, TraShawn C. Gordon, Kiara L. Rios and Ashley E. Osorio.

CEO scholarships increase

According to Shebaniah Muhammad, scholarship committee co-chair, the Mahone Funds Career Exploration Organization youth scholarship has been in existence 20 years and has awarded more than $400,000 to Kenosha-area students. The very first CEO scholarship event was a small affair at Carthage College in 2000 and granted scholarships to five students, he said.

“I counted 260 names that’ve been impacted by scholarships, by giving to make sure their lives now and in the future are great. … Two-hundred-sixty people impacted by what we do,” Muhammad said of scholarship recipients over the years.

Muhammad, along with Herzing University President Jeff Hill, presented the CEO Scholar Awards, which had previously offered $1,000 to each student to help cover tuition costs over a five-year period. During Tuesday’s scholarship presentation, however, Muhammad made the surprise announcement that the scholarship had increased to $2,000 a year, thanks to the generous contributions of donors Mark and Patty Naidicz.

The Education Access scholarships, meanwhile, are awarded to students who are pursuing degrees at Carthage and cover the remainder of tuition costs that are not covered by other financial aid.

Since its inception in 1999, The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund has raised $1.4 million in private college scholarship support for local high school students. The scholarships reduce the financial barriers that affect college readiness, access and affordability for first-generation students.

