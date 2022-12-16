Dear readers, I send you greetings and wishes for a happy holiday season and a blessed new year.

And if I knew your name and home address, you’d open your mailbox and receive an actual card from me.

It would likely feature Snoopy. And, hopefully, it would make you smile.

Sending Christmas cards — actual, physical paper cards, sent through the U.S. Postal Service — couldn’t be more old-fashioned. And thank goodness the tradition endures.

As a kid, I loved grabbing Christmas cards out of the pile of mail, reading greetings from far-away relatives we rarely saw in person, along with cards from neighbors down the street.

As an adult, I still love that feeling when you get personal mail someone took the time to send. Now that I’m older and wiser to the fact that life is fragile, I appreciate these sentiments even more.

While I often tell my husband that I will be the last person on Earth still sending out Christmas cards, I’m happy to report I am far from alone in this activity.

The Greeting Card Association reports that 1.3 billion Christmas cards are purchased every season. Even accounting for some cards not being sent — despite good intentions — that’s still a lot of greetings making it to mailboxes.

My own unscientific poll of friends and family members reveals that those cheerful annual greetings are a welcome respite from the usual deluge of bills and junk mail.

While I don’t craft my own cards like my sister, Karen, does each year (she has all the artistic talent in the family), I do enjoy picking out festive cards to send.

The U.S. Postal Service advises that Dec. 17 is the last day to get those cards (and packages) in the mail if you want them to be delivered by Dec. 25.

So you still have time. New Year’s greetings are great, too, which gives you even more time to procrastinate.

If you’re still on the fence, here’s another reason to keep up the Christmas card tradition: The first commercially printed Christmas card, created in 1843, was offered for sale in 2020 for $10,000. Considering it cost a shilling (about $5.89 in today’s dollars), that’s quite an increase in value.

Choose your cards wisely; today’s gag about yellow snow is a future collector’s item.

Red Kettle update

On Dec. 9, we reported that our local Salvation Army is hoping to raise $350,000 this holiday season, with $100,000 coming from the annual Red Kettle campaign.

Last week, the collected funds totaled $30,000, or 30% of the kettle goal.

After some more days of bell ringing, David Hamilton, the auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army, reports that $44,971 has been collected, or 45% of the kettle goal. Overall, $180,020 has been collected for that $350,000 Christmas goal (51%).

There’s still time to volunteer as a bell ringer at one or more of the local 19 Red Kettle sites, and you can always donate money, either at a kettle, at the Salvation Army, 3116 75th St., or online at sakenosha.org.

Sign up to be a bell ringer at registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army office at 262-564-0286.

Play ball!

As we head toward what some of us lovingly call “the death grip of winter,” it’s fun to indulge in some summer dreamin’.

To help with that effort, the Kenosha Kingfish have released their 2023 schedule, with 36 home games and 36 road games.

Opening Day at Simmons Field is Memorial Day (May 29), and the home game schedule wraps up Aug. 8.

No word yet on the most important part of any Kingfish season, however: The Bobbleheads! But just thinking about an afternoon at the ballpark already has us feeling warm and toasty.

You can find the Kingfish 2023 schedule on the team’s website.

35 ... and counting

Today marks my 35th anniversary at the Kenosha News, after starting as a 4-year-old street urchin shoveling coal into a bin to fuel the press.

That might be a slight exaggeration, but I did start in the newsroom way, way back in 1987. Times were rough back then: The internet hadn’t yet been invented, so to find out information, we actually had to call people! On the telephone! Or, worse, get out of the office! I kid. Getting out of the newsroom to meet with someone for a story is the best part of the day.

I started my association with “Kenosha’s most interesting daily newspaper” even earlier, as a kid with a paper route. Later, I was a part-time reporter for the News while attending Carthage College.

My current stint started after I had worked for a newspaper in Shelbyville, Ind., making my “official” Kenosha News starting date Dec. 16, 1987.

That’s all a very long way of saying it’s been a privilege to work at my hometown paper, especially when working at a newspaper full time — let alone for three-plus decades — is becoming increasingly rare.

Through my time at the Kenosha News, I’ve worked for nine editors, four publishers and two ownership groups.

But we really work for you, the folks who buy the newspaper (or our online edition) and read our articles.

We couldn’t do this job without you, and I sincerely hope to keep telling your stories for the next, shall we say, 35 years? Cheers!

