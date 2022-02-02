 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Man airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by vehicle at Roosevelt Road and 22nd Avenue

Kenosha police block off an area near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Roosevelt Road where a vehicle struck a pedestrian Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2022.

 Terry Flores

Kenosha police block off an area near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Roosevelt Road where a vehicle struck a pedestrian Wednesday night, Feb. 2, 2022. The man had serious injuries following the 7:15 p.m. collision and was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

A man struck by a vehicle while he was walking in an area near Roosevelt Road and 22nd Avenue was airlifted with serious injuries to Milwaukee-area hospital Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the collision at 7:15 p.m. along with fire and rescue and the man was later transported by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to Lt. Leo Viola of the Kenosha Police Department.

Viola said the man suffered serious injuries, but his condition was not immediately known. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

"We know that the driver reported she didn't see him. She's been cooperative as far as the investigation goes," he said.

No citations have been issued as the crash remains under investigation, according to Viola.

