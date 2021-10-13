WATCH NOW: Man killed, woman flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into stalled semi on I-94

The truck driver was not injured and was cooperating with authorities' investigation, Fonk added.

"The semi-trailer itself ... possibly hit some road debris, unknown what it was, which caused the failure in the trailer braking system, causing the tires to lock up," Fonk said.

The eventual brake system failure led to the semi stalling on the interstate, according to Fonk.

According to detectives, the Volvo, which had been traveling northbound before it rear-ended the semi, had extensive front-end damage.

Initial law enforcement radio traffic reports indicated the motorists may have been trapped in the vehicle following the crash. However, Tilton said that rescue personnel did not have to use extrication equipment at the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 50 were shut down for several hours while deputies and detectives investigated the crash site. The Wisconsin State Patrol was also on scene assisting.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and are encouraging the public to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau with any information on the crash at 262-605-5102.

