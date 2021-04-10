WATCH NOW: Man viciously beaten during Kenosha riots doesn’t let that night define him

Brotherhood rises

Cobb said he was pleased to not only see the flag presentation to the group, but also to know that the Danish Brotherhood soon will have a new home so they can continue making an impact in the community.

“I was beginning to wonder if we were ever going to get started on anything,” he said. “But now that things are moving, hopefully things will be moving quicker. We’re going to be back up and running real soon.”

Steil, who had a brief conversation with Cobb after the event, said he was amazed at the courage he showed in such a difficult situation. Steil was another who couldn’t believe what he saw the attack on Cobb from that video feed.

“Like most people in Kenosha, I didn’t sleep for that week,” he said. “I remember being at my house watching virtually, in real time, that video, my stomach just sinking. It was one of those moments you realized how horrific the riots were, how impactful they were, to real community members who are here to help the City of Kenosha.”

Kerkman said her reaction was similar when she saw the building ablaze.