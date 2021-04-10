WATCH NOW: Man viciously beaten during Kenosha riots doesn’t let that night define him

Much of the world watched in horror during the summer riots in Kenosha in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting that left areas of the city in ruins.
Videos went viral. Buildings were destroyed. Lives were forever impacted.
But perhaps none of those moments left viewers with a more guttural feeling in the pit of their stomachs than what they saw unfold in front of the historic Danish Brotherhood building on 63rd Street the night of Aug. 24.
It was there that longtime Kenosha resident Robert Cobb did what he could to prevent looters and rioters from doing what they eventually did — and that was to destroy the building that had stood for more than 100 years.
Cobb, 70, tried to keep the crowd at bay with a fire extinguisher, hoping to force them to take their masks off so they could be identified later, but was met with a sneak attack from one of dozens of rioters that left him with a broken jaw in three places.
More than seven months later, not only is Cobb well on the road to recovery, he’s doing much more than that.
He’s living his life.
Cobb, an unassuming but well-spoken man, stood near the back during a ceremony Friday morning at Chutes and Ladders Restaurant, 3812 60th St., as members of the Danish Brotherhood accepted American and Wisconsin flags from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and State Rep. Samantha Kerkman. They will fly at their new facility which will open down the road in the Pershing Plaza.
After the ceremony, he agreed to share some thoughts about that night.
One man’s story
What happened that August night was just one man’s attempt to save a historical piece of the city, with no thoughts on what could — and eventually did — occur, Cobb said.
“I had no idea I was going to get in the middle of what I did,” he said. “They said (the building) was on fire. It was like your house being on fire, and I just went. I didn’t know I was going to be in the middle of anything, if you know what I mean.”
Seeing the building on fire was bad enough, Cobb said, but when he saw looters breaking in and leaving with items from inside, that’s when he had enough.
So Cobb, who lives nearby, did the best he could with what he had available.
“When I (saw) them break the windows in the Brotherhood, I was standing right there, and they just busted open the door, went in and were grabbing (things),” Cobb said. “When they came out, I tried to spray them (with the fire extinguisher) to see if they would take their mask off because we had a camera right on top.
“If they could see their face, they could identify who did this. I’m not a vengeful person, but any time (there’s) an act of that nature, they have to be prosecuted. They have to be held accountable, as everybody does in life.”
Video that night showed Cobb fending off several rioters as they entered and exited the building. At one point an unidentified young male struck Cobb violently in the side of his head and he fell to the ground.
Passers-by are heard on the video yelling for help as Cobb lay motionless.
Turning the corner
Cobb said he didn’t take long to think about what had happened, even though there was plenty of attention from across the country. In fact, he was released from the hospital the following day.
“I just started moving forward the very next day,” Cobb said. “Just moving forward, everything behind me.”
Along with the broken jaw, Cobb said he suffered a swollen eye and needed several stitches to close a wound in his head.
In the face of so many bad things that happened that night, there was a uniquely human element at play as well.
On the video, a woman can be heard yelling for help as Cobb lay on the ground in a pool of blood, and there were others who came to his aid.
That same woman later sought him out, Cobb said, and the two were able to eventually meet.
“The one lady was there that was calling for help, she came to visit me,” he said. “She was from Ohio. So we sat, went to lunch and had a sandwich. It’s nice to know that people care and understand.”
“That’s the whole thing. The hardest part for me was trying to understand why on 22nd Avenue? The homeless were over there. These were places that were struggling. These weren’t places that were making money, getting rich off anybody. Why did they pick those people? I don’t understand.”
The physical healing from his injuries that night, a result of being hit in the head with a plastic bottle filled with concrete, continue to come along, Cobb said.
There’s still some hurdles to overcome down the road, however.
“I’m doing really good,” he said. “... I’d like to get some stuff started with my mouth. I still have two plates in my chin, and my teeth are all still messed up. It’s in progress.”
Brotherhood rises
Cobb said he was pleased to not only see the flag presentation to the group, but also to know that the Danish Brotherhood soon will have a new home so they can continue making an impact in the community.
“I was beginning to wonder if we were ever going to get started on anything,” he said. “But now that things are moving, hopefully things will be moving quicker. We’re going to be back up and running real soon.”
Steil, who had a brief conversation with Cobb after the event, said he was amazed at the courage he showed in such a difficult situation. Steil was another who couldn’t believe what he saw the attack on Cobb from that video feed.
“Like most people in Kenosha, I didn’t sleep for that week,” he said. “I remember being at my house watching virtually, in real time, that video, my stomach just sinking. It was one of those moments you realized how horrific the riots were, how impactful they were, to real community members who are here to help the City of Kenosha.”
Kerkman said her reaction was similar when she saw the building ablaze.
“It was just heartbreaking,” she said. “It was such a staple in the community, and to see it burn down and hear the stories from people who were close and just trying to protect property really was emotional for everybody. The scars will take a long time, to heal I think, but as (events like Friday) happen, it starts to mend the wounds.”
It’s that optimism that struck Steil, he said, as he spoke to Cobb. And in the same breath, the congressman said that outlook in a way embodies what has been happening here in the months that followed the riots.
“Robert said, ‘I was lucky that night,’ and I said, ‘That is a really powerful way to think about it,” he said. “One could think about that in two very different ways. One could think, ‘Boy, I was really unlucky and got horrifically injured.’ Or you can have his mentality, which is, ‘I was really lucky. I survived. I’m still healthy. I’m here. I’m going to be part of this rebuilding of our community.’
“A lot of people here have that mentality, that this horrific incident occurred, let’s find a way to unite this community, to strengthen this community to come back better than before rather than a reason to have a negative, dark view. ... The energy is to double down and fully commit to the rebirth and the next 100 years of Kenosha’s future, which is exciting to see.”
A brighter outlook
Cobb offered a bit of humor as he thought about his current situation.
“I’m going to be 71 real soon,” he said. “If I knew I was going to live to be this old, I would have taken better care of myself.”
For the past several decades, he said he’s had two long-standing card games with longtime friends, and on Friday afternoon, that’s where he was, enjoying the company of his fellow Danish Brotherhood members.
After all that he’s been through, he’s determined to getting back to living.
