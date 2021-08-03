WATCH NOW: Mandela Barnes speaks to KUSD students at Summer Youth Empowerment Program

Speaking to local African American students, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes talked about his journey to becoming Wisconsin’s first African American lieutenant governor Tuesday afternoon.
The program, held at the former Herzing University building, 4006 Washington Road, was part of the Summer Youth Empowerment Program, hosted by the Kenosha Unified School District African American Youth Initiative. The initiative was created to help students impacted by the COVID pandemic. This week, the fourth of the program, was themed as College & Career Exploration.
In his talk Tuesday afternoon, Barnes focused on issues of systemic inequality in the state, and encouraged the students, ranging from middle school to high school, to get more involved with solving the political, social and economic problems facing their communities.
“I’m here to say, absolutely there’s a way out,” Barnes said.
Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, KUSD coordinator of diversity/student & family engagement, said showing guest speakers like Barnes to the students is critical.
“It’s important for our young people to see someone who looks like them in a successful role,” Jackson-Lewis.
Jackson-Lewis said that, being from the community herself, she wanted “the young people to know about the resources that already exist in our schools.”
“I find talking with the students, they weren’t aware,” Jackson-Lewis said.
According to Jackson-Lewis, programs like Summer Youth Empowerment can help reengage students for school after the challenges of last year and inspire them in the future.
“We want to plant some seeds for dreams and aspirations,” Jackson-Lewis said.
Several local and state officials were present as well to listen to Barnes speak, including state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, Kenosha Alderman Anthony Kennedy, and state senator Bob Wirch, D-Somers.
“He’s (Barnes) a bright young force in our state,” Wirch said.
Broken systems, stalled progress
Barnes, who recently announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate in the 2022 election, talked broadly about a range of issues facing African Americans in the state, from unequal incarceration rates to a lack of political social opportunities.
“These systems continue to be broken,” Barnes said, “The obvious answer is to do something about it.”
Recalling Wisconsin’s past history of racial progressiveness, Barnes said that looking at Wisconsin now, “It seems like we’ve regressed from the motto of ‘Forward’.”
According to Jackson-Lewis, Wisconsin ranks last in the U.S. in education of Black and brown students.
Barnes also spoke about economic disparity, both in Wisconsin and the country at large, and the recent ending of the national eviction moratorium.
“The most wealthy people in our society have increased their wealth while some people are wondering where they’re going to live the next night,” Barnes said.
Students had the opportunity to ask Barnes questions, and one boy asked what is like being lieutenant governor.
“You get blamed for everything and you can’t do anything,” Barnes said, half-joking. “It comes with a whole lot of scrutiny.”
After the event, Barnes said he had enjoyed talking with the students, and said it was important to stay connected with the people he served, especially youths.
“They won’t always be able to have these experiences to ask questions,” Barnes said, “It was great, they had good questions, they were engaged.”