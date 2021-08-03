WATCH NOW: Mandela Barnes speaks to KUSD students at Summer Youth Empowerment Program

Speaking to local African American students, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes talked about his journey to becoming Wisconsin’s first African American lieutenant governor Tuesday afternoon.

The program, held at the former Herzing University building, 4006 Washington Road, was part of the Summer Youth Empowerment Program, hosted by the Kenosha Unified School District African American Youth Initiative. The initiative was created to help students impacted by the COVID pandemic. This week, the fourth of the program, was themed as College & Career Exploration.

In his talk Tuesday afternoon, Barnes focused on issues of systemic inequality in the state, and encouraged the students, ranging from middle school to high school, to get more involved with solving the political, social and economic problems facing their communities.

“I’m here to say, absolutely there’s a way out,” Barnes said.

Yolanda Jackson-Lewis, KUSD coordinator of diversity/student & family engagement, said showing guest speakers like Barnes to the students is critical.

“It’s important for our young people to see someone who looks like them in a successful role,” Jackson-Lewis.