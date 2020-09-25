WATCH NOW: March calls for unity, peace, justice; Jackson: 'Our votes will matter'

Powerful messages rang through Grace Lutheran Church on Thursday afternoon and into the night.
And the one common denominator was for peace, unity, and most of all justice for 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot last month by a Kenosha Police Officer.
What began as a peaceful march from the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St., ended at the church with a slew of speakers — including Rev. Jesse Jackson — who presented a number of messages to the packed house.
Of all the speakers, it was Minister Caliph Muab'El, executive director of Breaking Barriers Mentoring in Milwaukee, who may have stolen the spotlight.
His message was similar to the others, but the delivery seemed to spark plenty of excitement and even more passion from Blake supporters in attendance.
"It's no surprise that we stand, 60, 70 years later in the same place we were in 70 years ago," he said. "And this time, it's even worse."
Muab'El said one of the core issues is that property is more valued than lives, and that needs to change.
"It's never been intended for us in this country to be equal or held to be equal to our counterparts in this country," he said. "There's nothing that's going to be make power concede like power, and there's nothing like the power of the people.
"When we say that the peace of society depends upon justice, we mean that. ... You're talking about property, and I'm talking about life. I'm talking about something that God put in the body, and you don't have a right to take it away. Who gives you the right to determine if I live or not?"
Muab'El ended his comments by urging the crowd to continue to fight for justice.
"It's time to wake up," he said. "When we're talking about justice, we need to understand what justice is, and justice is changing the laws, changing the policies that justifies murder and assassination of our people."
Reverend speaks
Jackson joined the crowd at the start of the march and was among those at the front of the pack as it made its way to the church.
In his remarks, he told the crowd there was still plenty of work ahead of it.
"We have a long-distance race to run," Jackson said. "Red and yellow, brown, black and white, we're all Christians. ... We marched too long, bled too much, died too young and spent too many nights in jail to give up now."
Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Jonathan Barker said now is the time for everyone to stand together.
"I have to believe in hope," he said. "I have to believe when we come together, God will go with us, and God will lead us to justice. We've seen this throughout the history of the church. ... When people gather together to walk, to march, to demand justice, we see change.
"... Now is not the time for us to quit. Just because we had a powerful night tonight, it's not the time to put our shoes away, because we need to get justice for 'Little Jake.' We need to come together. We cannot be divided. We need to have faith. We need to have hope, and we will get justice."
Justice for Blake wasn't the lone message by the speakers, either.
Local activist Nick Dennis echoed many of Barker's sentiments when he implored the crowd, and the nation as a whole, to stand together as one if they want to see real change.
"We've got to move as one," he said. "Until we move as one, they are going to keep us separated. ... We've been trying to end racism since it started. How long do we have to go? ... We've gotta walk together. We've gotta talk together."
Dennis said he expects police officers to be held to a higher standard than the general public.
"If I walk outside, and I shoot a person seven times, guess what? I'm going to jail," he said. "I can't go home and eat a steak. I can't go home and watch TV. I go straight to jail."
Blake, shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, remains hospitalized in Milwaukee and is partially paralyzed as a result.
Questioning selection
The investigation immediately was turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. Earlier this week, it was announced by Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley that retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray has been brought into the mix as an independent consultant.
That move hasn't set well with most in the Blake camp.
"He is on their team, he is one of them," Bishop Tavis Grant said. "We find it strange that they would select a consultant when charges are pending, versus an expert during the prosecution. We don't have a lot of clarity on what Chief Wray's role or responsibility is.
"Rev. Jackson has placed several calls to the governor, to the attorney general and the local D.A. that have gone unanswered. We want transparency. We want to know why, what is his role, and given all the information they have thus far, we know these officers are guilty. ... Our eyes have shown us the truth. Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times, and we want justice for Jacob Blake."
Jackson, in response to a question from a reporter, agreed with Grant.
"It's not for police to investigate the police," Jackson said. "When a man is shot seven times, tied to the bed (in the hospital) in handcuffs, that is cruel and unusual punishment."
At a press briefing Monday at the Kenosha County Detention Center, Kaul and Graveley said the investigation is nearing its final stages. Once that happens, all the gathered information will be turned over to Wray, who will then provide a written report to Graveley.
In the end, it will be up to Graveley to decide if any criminal charges will be filed against Sheskey or the two other officers involved, Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.
Voting important
Jackson, and a number of other speakers throughout the event, also stressed the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 election.
It's at the ballot box that voters can truly make a difference, he said.
"Our votes will matter," Jackson said.
