WATCH NOW: March calls for unity, peace, justice; Jackson: 'Our votes will matter'

"When we say that the peace of society depends upon justice, we mean that. ... You're talking about property, and I'm talking about life. I'm talking about something that God put in the body, and you don't have a right to take it away. Who gives you the right to determine if I live or not?"

Muab'El ended his comments by urging the crowd to continue to fight for justice.

"It's time to wake up," he said. "When we're talking about justice, we need to understand what justice is, and justice is changing the laws, changing the policies that justifies murder and assassination of our people."

Reverend speaks

Jackson joined the crowd at the start of the march and was among those at the front of the pack as it made its way to the church.

In his remarks, he told the crowd there was still plenty of work ahead of it.

"We have a long-distance race to run," Jackson said. "Red and yellow, brown, black and white, we're all Christians. ... We marched too long, bled too much, died too young and spent too many nights in jail to give up now."

Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Jonathan Barker said now is the time for everyone to stand together.