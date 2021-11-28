WATCH NOW: Maritime historian tells a holiday tale out of history at the Southport Light Station Museum

For at least one Kenosha afternoon, the legendary “Christmas Tree Ship” sailed again.

Maritime historian Ron Luttrell told the tale Saturday to those attending the public open house at the Southport Light Station Museum.

The history program and Light Station Museum were free. The lighthouse tower was open for $10 climbs, and children could also visit Santa Claus at the Kenosha History Center next door.

Dressed in a Greek fisherman’s cap and a long black trench coat, Luttrell spoke of the Rouse Simmons, a three-masted schooner that would carry thousands of Christmas trees from Michigan down to Chicago more than a century ago.

“She’s a beautiful thing,” Luttrell said, gesturing at an artist’s rendition of the ship.

It also had Kenosha ties. The ship was named after one of the financiers, Kenosha dry goods merchant Rouse Simmons, brother to Zalmon Simmons, mattress magnate. The 132-foot-long schooner was built by Allan, McClelland and Company in Milwaukee in 1868. Kenoshans Royal B. Townslee and Captain Alfred Ackermann planned the construction and were the first owners.

‘Captain Santa’ and 1912 final voyage

The Rouse Simmons’ captain, Herman Schuenemann, gained the nickname of “Captain Santa,” and was known to give away some of the trees for free to poor families. Luttrell said that, for the children of Chicago, “if the Christmas Tree Ship didn’t show up, if there was no Rouse Simmons, no Captain Santa, it just wasn’t Christmas.”

The Christmas Tree Ship would make her last voyage in 1912, overloaded with more than 5,000 trees. Luttrell said that Schuenmann, struggling with money issues, took a chance on the bad weather and was caught in a storm.

“It’s known that actually the ship was battered by the winds, the sails were all tattered and torn, and it was flying its flag at half mast,” Luttrell said. “That’s a warning signal.”

The Rouse Simmons ultimately sank, and for more than half a century, all that was left of the Rouse Simmons was some wreckage that washed ashore, as did Schuenemann’s wallet and his message-in-a-bottle, describing the grave condition of the ship.

Then, in 1971, divers discovered the wreck of the Rouse Simmons, 172 feet underwater off of Rawley Point, with some of its load of trees still aboard. According to Luttrell, the site is just one of over 8,000 wrecks in the Great Lakes, with over 3,000 in Lake Michigan alone.

“In those wrecks, there’s a lot of history,” Luttrell said, “a lot of folklore.”

Coast Guard runs that route today

Today, Lutrell said the Coast Guard still runs a Christmas Tree Ship, the cutter Mackinaw, to Chicago.

“If you ever want to check it out, they’re always there Christmas Day,” Luttrell said.

Luttrell, who also gives the Southport Lighthouse tours, said he gave the same presentation on the Christmas Tree Ship several years ago, and has been surprised by its popularity.

“I’ve been fascinated with ships since I was a little kid,” said Luttrell, who also spends time as a professional model ship builder.

Luttrell said the story of the Christmas Tree Ship still draws people. They empathize with Captain Schuenemann, known for his generosity, and are captivated by the tragedy that took the lives of all aboard.

“That really gets people,” Luttrell said.

A second presentation on the Christmas Tree Ship is planned for Saturday Dec. 11, at 12:30 p.m. at the Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 4th Ave.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0