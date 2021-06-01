WATCH NOW: Marlene Birchell, co-owner of Burr Oaks Greenhouse remembered

Marlene Birchell had a knack for everything.
Crafty and handy, Marlene was adept with plants, wallpaper, woodwork staining and floral arrangements.
“She was extraordinary; she could do anything. She could even arrange weeds,” said Marlene’s sister-in-law Charlotte Laba.
For more than 30 years Marlene co-owned Burr Oaks Greenhouse, 1275 100th Ave., in Somers, with her husband Ron. The two built a successful and very popular business selling annuals, perennials, vegetable plants and hanging baskets on farmland worked by Ron’s family for four generations.
Condolences on the business’ Facebook page recalled Marlene’s ready smile, helpful advice and cheerful demeanor.
Marlene Joy Birchell died at the age of 73 on April 6, at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Ron, their children, Ron Birchell Jr. and Kim (Jason) Christensen and two grandchildren.
Born April 29, 1947, Marlene was one of four children born to James and Merab Reagan. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1965.
She met her future husband when she worked as a waitress at Howard Johnson’s formerly at Highway 50 and I-94 and he worked as a bartender at the Brat Stop, just across the street.
They married Sept. 10, 1966, settled in Kenosha and had two children.
Laba says she was impressed when she first met her future sister-in-law. “She was so relaxing and not pretentious, everybody warmed up to her right away. The ‘in-law’ tag didn’t last long with her at all.”
After renting for a while, the couple constructed a home on property in Somers owned by Ron’s family who had farmed the land for several generations.
Marlene stayed home to raise their children, volunteered and volunteered in the library at Somers Elementary School.
She later studied at Gateway Technical College to become a certified nursing assistant but did not take a job in that field, Laba said. “She kept up her certification ‘just in case she needed it,’” said her daughter, Kim Christensen.
For several years Marlene worked part-time as a librarian’s assistant at the Kenosha News.
Her personality worked well in the newsroom setting, recalls former Kenosha News reporter Jennie Tunkieicz. “She always had the biggest smile and was quick with a laugh. She was perfect for the Kenosha News library, which served as the front desk when the public came up to the newsroom with questions, or complaints, for reporters. Her sweet disposition would easily disarm anyone who was perhaps not in the best of moods.”
Developing a green thumb
In 1989 Marlene left the News to join her husband in his endeavor to build a greenhouse business. “I remember her excitement about the prospect of opening the greenhouses and store,” Tunkieicz said.
Burr Oaks officially opened in the spring of 1990 named for Burr Oak School, a one-room schoolhouse that stood at the southeast corner of Highway E and 100th Avenue.
Despite having no experience in the area, Marlene was a quick study, Laba said. “She studied up on plants and could answer any question about them.”
Over the years Burr Oaks grew from a single greenhouse to seven. In 2000 they opened a gift shop which Marlene ran until it closed in March last year due to the pandemic. The shop offered home décor items which Marlene decorated by with antiques and vintage appliances found on the farm or donated to them by customers.
This spring Marlene helped create two new gift shop spaces, one in rehabbed former granary from the farm named Grainery Goods. “My mom was so excited about the new store and loved what they did with the building,” her daughter said.
Marlene tended her own yard as well working in the greenhouses. “Every spring she’d say, ‘I’m not going to do much, but pretty soon there was a dirt wagon in the driveway and she was planting,” Laba said.
Eye for design
Marlene put her decorator’s eye to work everywhere, Laba said. “Once she brought me a bouquet made from weeds from her driveway; when they dried they were still beautiful.”
She also fashioned necklaces from old costume jewelry pieces and had a vast collection of rings and shoes. “She was so organized she would match her outfits with accessories on hangers,” Laba said.
Marlene began to have health issues about 10 years ago, but remained optimistic and continued to do all of the bookkeeping and ordering for the greenhouse and gift shop. “She was meant to do this,” said Christensen, referring to the greenhouse business.
Friends and customers say they will miss Birchell at the greenhouse. “I know that I will always think of her in the spring and summer when the flowers bloom, and that’s a beautiful legacy,” Tunkieicz said.