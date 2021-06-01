WATCH NOW: Marlene Birchell, co-owner of Burr Oaks Greenhouse remembered

In 1989 Marlene left the News to join her husband in his endeavor to build a greenhouse business. “I remember her excitement about the prospect of opening the greenhouses and store,” Tunkieicz said.

Burr Oaks officially opened in the spring of 1990 named for Burr Oak School, a one-room schoolhouse that stood at the southeast corner of Highway E and 100th Avenue.

Despite having no experience in the area, Marlene was a quick study, Laba said. “She studied up on plants and could answer any question about them.”

Over the years Burr Oaks grew from a single greenhouse to seven. In 2000 they opened a gift shop which Marlene ran until it closed in March last year due to the pandemic. The shop offered home décor items which Marlene decorated by with antiques and vintage appliances found on the farm or donated to them by customers.

This spring Marlene helped create two new gift shop spaces, one in rehabbed former granary from the farm named Grainery Goods. “My mom was so excited about the new store and loved what they did with the building,” her daughter said.

Marlene tended her own yard as well working in the greenhouses. “Every spring she’d say, ‘I’m not going to do much, but pretty soon there was a dirt wagon in the driveway and she was planting,” Laba said.