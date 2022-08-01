WATCH NOW: Mashup concert in Petrifying Springs Park a smashing success

Matt Collins had goose bumps during Saturday’s “Symphony in the Garten” in Petrifying Springs Park — but luckily, it had nothing to do with the weather.

The Kenosha County Parks director said he “couldn’t be more proud of this event,” which featured a unique mashup of the Kenosha Symphony and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, performing 12 of the band’s original tunes, backed by the full orchestra.

“Working with our community partners to put on this event has just been amazing,” he said. “We love seeing that many people enjoying themselves in the park. And the performance itself was amazing, too.”

Collins estimates more than a thousand people gathered at the venue site on the south end of the park.

“The crowd went all the way to the tree line,” he said, “and we filled up every single parking lot, plus overflow parking at UW-Parkside.”

When the Kenosha Symphony performed in the park in 2021, a steady rain likely kept some people away, though the group played through the raindrops.

“By far, we had double or triple the crowd this time,” Collins said. “The weather was beautiful.”

The park was packed “even though we had a lot of competition on Saturday,” he added, “with the AMC Homecoming Car Show and the Taste of Wisconsin Festival. It’s great for our community that we had so many events.”

At the park, Collins “talked to a couple who came all the way from Chicago to see the concert. It’s a good feeling that we can host events like this for our local people that are also a big draw from regional areas.”

Nancy Retana, a Parks Department employee who worked on the event, “got a voicemail from a person who was at the concert,” Collins said. “He said he had experienced a lot of concerts but had never been part of a venue of this caliber, and he hopes more communities can do something like this. Hearing feedback like that makes it worth all the effort.”

Donating their time

The Parks Department staff worked with the symphony and the Well-Known Strangers “for almost a year to make this happen,” Collins said. “Betsy Ade and her band donated all their time and energy — free of charge — for this, which really means a lot to us. They didn’t charge anything for that performance.”

“It’s really special,” he added, “when you have a local band with international notoriety that will work to give the public a free experience like this in a public park.”

Perhaps “the coolest thing,” Collins said, laughing, “is this might be the first time the symphony had people come up and dance in the front row during one of their concerts. To create that kind of synergy is great.”

Part of the preparation for the concert included Well-Known Strangers co-founder Joe Adamek arranging the band’s 12 songs for a full orchestra.

That meant scoring 52 parts for each song. Adamek had help from Cameron Fair, who plays cello in the Well-Known Strangers, along with Lisa Creason and Max Feiler. He’s the band director at Case High School in Racine and is also a violinist who played with the Kenosha Symphony during Saturday’s performance.

The special Saturday collaboration, Collins added, “gives more exposure to our local symphony, too. We hope people go and see the symphony now at more concerts.”

Betsy Ade, who sang and played ukulele on stage with her band and the orchestra, said performing in the park was a dream come true.

“The crowd was infectious, and I felt an energy like never before,” she said.

As for Collins, those goose bumps are a sign “that we’ve done our jobs well. We’re always brainstorming ideas to draw in new crowds and are always open to new ideas.”