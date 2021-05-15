WATCH NOW: May Schwaiger reflects on her first 100 years

It was a special May Day on May 1 this year: Lifelong Kenoshan May Schwaiger celebrated her 100th birthday, gathering with 60 family members and friends.

“I didn’t know that many people knew me,” she said with a laugh while discussing her first 100 years.

Schwaiger — who lived alone after her husband, Leo, died in 2002 — recently moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Rob Bohnen, and that’s where we caught up with her.

Over the past century, Schwaiger has seen the world move from the Roaring ‘20s through the Great Depression and World War II and to the age of space exploration.

While she enjoys a rousing game of Dominoes, we thought it would be fun to play the old 20 Questions game with her:

What was your first car?

“Probably a Ford Model A,” Schwaiger said, explaining that she got her first car after she and Leo were married on Aug. 19, 1944.

When did you take your first plane ride?

“In the late ‘60s,” she said. She remembers in particular a “very turbulent flight. Oh, it was bad, so bad. The plane had to turn around and go back to the airport.”