WATCH NOW: Mayor: Public input sought in rebuilding city; listening sessions set

Voices from the community will help guide the city’s actions to end systemic racism in Kenosha, Mayor John Antaramian said Monday.
“The feedback from the community is the stepping stone for the road forward,” Antaramian said at a press conference at the Civil War Museum, where he announced a series of listening sessions that will begin Sunday. “We are there to listen. The first part of healing is listening ... not talking, listening ... and that is what we are starting to do.”
Antaramian said the community needs “to accept the fact that we have issues” and work on fixing the problems that exist.
“To do that, there is only one way for success to occur and that is community involvement,” Antaramian said. “We have to have everybody involved. If we are not listening to what people have to say, we’re doomed to fail.”
Antaramian was joined by city officials, local leaders and members of the clergy in making the announcement.
He also met briefly with members of the BLAK organization in the museum lobby following the press conference. Antaramian pledged to make sure that all voices are heard and any committees that emerge will include a diverse group of residents from the community.
Opportunity to grieve, hear, plot path to peace
“We’re working closely with what we call emerging young leaders in our community to prioritize the needs and integrate into our roadmap some of their visions for moving forward,” said pastor Roy Peeples, of Turning Point Life Church.
Peeples said the goal “is to allow residents of the city of Kenosha an opportunity, first of all, to grieve together, and to hear each other as we plot this path to peace, unity and healing through a facilitated process.” He said community “ownership of this plan” is key to its success.
“I know as a pastor how important it is to listen before you act,” Peeples said. “If you act without listening, it becomes your agenda. I think it should be the people’s agenda so that we heal and move Kenosha forward.”
The first community listening session, set to take place from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Journey Church, 10700 75th St., will be live-streamed. A link to register is available on the city website: https://www.kenosha.org/visitors/news/694-community-listening-sessions-schedule.
Issues surrounding police and community relations, criminal justice, employment and education will be part of the discussions, as will mental illness.
Feedback from the listening sessions will be “an integral part of part” of the Commit to Action Roadmap, Antaramian said. The “roadmap,” developed in partnership with faith-based leaders and with input from the DOJ, “requires leaders and citizens across diverse sectors and organizations to work collaboratively to identify and implement” changes to “affect core system changes.”
“It is my commitment that the city will review policies and practices related to those four areas to eliminate inequalities so we can achieve better outcomes for our residents,” Antaramian said.
City Council united
City Council president David Bogdala said the “council is united at the task at hand.”
“We didn’t always agree on various items, but this is one thing we are united on,” Bogdala said at the press conference. “We are doing to do what’s right for Kenosha and we are going to be there to support our constituents, our businesses, our police department.”
He said the listening sessions are “a great start” and that implementation of resulting changes will require funding.
“This is not going to be something we are going to be able to do on our own,” Bogdala said, adding these changes will require federal, state, county and city funding.
One immediate change that will be included in the 2021 budget is the purchase of body cameras for law enforcement, Antaramian said. He added he is also looking at adding funds for police training – though the type of training will be determined through the roadmap process.
Mayor: I will be ultimately responsible for change
While change will take a commitment by everyone, Antaramian said it will be he who is ultimately responsible for making sure change takes place.
“The person responsible is me,” Antaramian said. “The council is there to give support and help get things done. But, in the end, down the road, it’s going to be my responsibility to make sure we changed.”
Antaramian said this is a process that started prior to death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake and that the “events of last month don’t represent who we are.”
“Kenosha is a community that has not been portrayed as I believe it should be,” Antaramian said. “We are a wonderful community, a loving community, a hard-working community, a caring community ...“
Keep looters, militia out of community
He said “the people in Kenosha have a right to voice their grievances through protest” and that those who took to looting and burning the city were from elsewhere.
“I do not want them coming into the community to dictate who they think we are,” Antaramian said. “The same goes for militia — do not want them in the community. They are a hindrance to (law enforcement) and are a danger to the public and the people involved.”
He said the people of Kenosha came together and helped each other.
“They did what Kenoshans do,” Antaramian said. “They loved their community and they wanted to make sure that people who were hurt and that people with damages knew they were there to help.”
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.