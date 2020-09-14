WATCH NOW: Mayor: Public input sought in rebuilding city; listening sessions set

“The person responsible is me,” Antaramian said. “The council is there to give support and help get things done. But, in the end, down the road, it’s going to be my responsibility to make sure we changed.”

Antaramian said this is a process that started prior to death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake and that the “events of last month don’t represent who we are.”

“Kenosha is a community that has not been portrayed as I believe it should be,” Antaramian said. “We are a wonderful community, a loving community, a hard-working community, a caring community ...“

Keep looters, militia out of community

He said “the people in Kenosha have a right to voice their grievances through protest” and that those who took to looting and burning the city were from elsewhere.

“I do not want them coming into the community to dictate who they think we are,” Antaramian said. “The same goes for militia — do not want them in the community. They are a hindrance to (law enforcement) and are a danger to the public and the people involved.”

He said the people of Kenosha came together and helped each other.