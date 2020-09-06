WATCH NOW: Mayor: Together, we will build a better Kenosha for all of our people

As I look around the City of Kenosha today, I am encouraged to see the heart and resilience of our community as we begin to rebuild from the destruction caused by recent events.
Our hearts go out to the victims of the violence and to the homeowners and businesses that have been traumatized and jeopardized by the destruction. I join the people of Kenosha in working to heal our racial divide and rebuild as a stronger community.
We have overcome difficulties in the past and we will overcome our current challenges. Together, we will build a better Kenosha for all of our people.
In recent days, I have reached out to many businesses, organizations and government agencies, and I’m encouraged that they are willing and able to join us as we rebuild Kenosha.
I have requested $30 million in assistance from the state to help our city recover from the damage caused by violent demonstrations, led largely by people from outside the city. They destroyed dozens of businesses, homes and city buildings. It is critical that the Uptown, Downtown and other businesses get the help they need.
The Kenosha faith community has been a strong ally in moving forward in a positive direction. Pastor Roy Peeples of Turning Point Life Church said, “I believe that the Kenosha citizens will roll up their sleeves and work together toward restoring the city that they have invested their lives in. Kenosha can rebuild, restore and renew its community.”
Pastor Peeples added: “I am encouraged that the heart and resilience of the people will last much longer than this period of negative national attention that is currently in play. Kenosha will set its own narrative and not allow outside influences to discourage it from going forward to build and become better! We will heal our wounds of racial divide and economic disparities through the love we have for each other.”
Chancellor Deborah Ford of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, President Bryan Albrecht at Gateway Technical College and President John Swallow at Carthage College stand ready to help our cause.
“The local colleges and universities join the mayor’s call for unity to re-imagine what Kenosha can become and will leverage the university’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion to dismantle systemic racism,” Ford said.
Longtime Kenosha Realtor Veronica Flores, who serves on the city’s Community Development Block Grant Committee, City Plan Commission and Redevelopment Authority, said, “Unity will become possible when all parties are held accountable for their action and inactions. Turning a blind eye to what we have always known and continue to witness just makes us all accomplice to what we’ve recently experienced in our city. Unity is genuine only when the circumstances that led up to the uprising are addressed from all sides.”
I am thankful for the support of our community partners. Together, we will create a better Kenosha for all of our people.
Kenosha has an opportunity to chart a better course and create a city with new mandates for equal justice for people of all races and creeds. We need to give our young people a reason to believe that they can have a bright future in our city, one in which they can grow up to become our next generation of leaders.
John Antaramian is mayor of Kenosha.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.