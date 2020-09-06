WATCH NOW: Mayor: Together, we will build a better Kenosha for all of our people

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I look around the City of Kenosha today, I am encouraged to see the heart and resilience of our community as we begin to rebuild from the destruction caused by recent events.

Our hearts go out to the victims of the violence and to the homeowners and businesses that have been traumatized and jeopardized by the destruction. I join the people of Kenosha in working to heal our racial divide and rebuild as a stronger community.

We have overcome difficulties in the past and we will overcome our current challenges. Together, we will build a better Kenosha for all of our people.

In recent days, I have reached out to many businesses, organizations and government agencies, and I’m encouraged that they are willing and able to join us as we rebuild Kenosha.

I have requested $30 million in assistance from the state to help our city recover from the damage caused by violent demonstrations, led largely by people from outside the city. They destroyed dozens of businesses, homes and city buildings. It is critical that the Uptown, Downtown and other businesses get the help they need.