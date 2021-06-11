WATCH NOW: Meet Marz Timms, the on-field host for the Kenosha Kingfish

Elvis connection

About his game-day duds from Bjorn’s, Timms — who’s also a model and “likes to flash it up” — said he’s going “for an Elvis look, because of King Elvis here and the Elvis connection. People at the games have been saying I look like Liberace or Little Richard. But it’s Elvis-inspired.”

Speaking of King Elvis — the team’s giant yellow fish mascot, who ziplines onto the field to start every home game — Timms said he and “the King” have been getting along famously.

“We’re like Thing 1 and Thing 2; we’re tight already,” he said.

Such a bargain

When asked why folks should head to Simmons Field for a Kingfish game, Timms quickly cites “the food, the drinks, the games: it’s so fan-friendly here. And the gear looks great, too.”

Even more amazing to a Chicago resident? Parking is free.

“The prices here are amazing,” he said, still sounding dumbfounded that beer can be had for less than $10. “I’m blown away by the prices. It’s really great for a fun night out.”

As for the team, they’re thrilled to have Timms in the house.

“Marz is a fantastic addition,” said Steve Malliet, the Kenosha Kingfish team president. “We feel very lucky to have him here. It’s not often we get a talent like Marz to run our on-field show.”

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.

