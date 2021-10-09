WATCH NOW: Memorial Service at Veterans Memorial Park marks 10th annual Jeddyfest in Brighton

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The beauty and importance of the monuments was not lost on first-time visitors like Amanda Nedweski and Norm Pratt.

“I’m utterly impressed by this,” said Nedweski, of Moms for Liberty, who came out to show her support. “It’s beautiful just to see how much it means to the people.”

“It speaks to the importance of our military and of those who have served,” said Pratt, whose brother served. “We try to get out and support our vets.”

“This monument in Brighton is a reminder of the dedication of those young men and women who served their country,” said Steil. “The monument is also a reminder that they are protecting our liberties into the future.”

The meaning of the monument was not lost on local veterans like Willkomm, who served stateside in the Vietnam War era. “We are free today because of those veterans who fought,” he said. “I’m proud to support my veteran brothers and proud to be a veteran.”

In addition to the memorial service, the 10th annual Jeddyfest, sponsored by Jeddy’s Bar, included a 5K run, live music and games. The $20 entry fee and donations for the run will be donated to the Aurora Cancer Foundation. Last year’s event raised over $2,600.