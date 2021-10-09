WATCH NOW: Memorial Service at Veterans Memorial Park marks 10th annual Jeddyfest in Brighton

BRIGHTON — The 10th annual Jeddyfest in Brighton kicked off with the usual 5K run, but ask anyone and they’ll say it was the annual memorial service at the Veterans Monument Park that was the highlight of the day’s events.
Featuring comments from government representatives and a dedication prayer by the Rev. Russell Arnett, the ceremony featured a flag formerly flown over the U.S. Capitol and given to the community by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil raised by veterans and park organizers John Willkomm, Claude Welker and Dan Durkin, accompanied by the singing of the national anthem.
“Brighton is a small community and because it’s a small community, we can take one day and remember the people who served,” said Sue Crane, Town of Brighton chairperson. The past and present are linked as “our neighborhoods, our community is special. It means respect, it means shared interests and a shared goal.”
Part of that goal was developing a central place in 2016 where both residents and visitors could stop to reflect and remember those who served, and those who gave their lives for their country.
Beginning with a single monument built in 1921 commemorating Civil War and earlier veterans, the park was then expanded in 2016 to include a second monument dedicated to World War II veterans and a wall commemorating veterans of conflicts from Korea to Afghanistan. A paved walk and seating area includes bricks and benches engraved in the memory of other fallen soldiers.
The beauty and importance of the monuments was not lost on first-time visitors like Amanda Nedweski and Norm Pratt.
“I’m utterly impressed by this,” said Nedweski, of Moms for Liberty, who came out to show her support. “It’s beautiful just to see how much it means to the people.”
“It speaks to the importance of our military and of those who have served,” said Pratt, whose brother served. “We try to get out and support our vets.”
“This monument in Brighton is a reminder of the dedication of those young men and women who served their country,” said Steil. “The monument is also a reminder that they are protecting our liberties into the future.”
The meaning of the monument was not lost on local veterans like Willkomm, who served stateside in the Vietnam War era. “We are free today because of those veterans who fought,” he said. “I’m proud to support my veteran brothers and proud to be a veteran.”
In addition to the memorial service, the 10th annual Jeddyfest, sponsored by Jeddy’s Bar, included a 5K run, live music and games. The $20 entry fee and donations for the run will be donated to the Aurora Cancer Foundation. Last year’s event raised over $2,600.
First and second place winners for the 5K run received gift cards. First place winners included Randy Wacek of Fond du Lac, as well as Char Wacek, Kim Gillmore of Wheatland, and Julie Jensen of Pleasant Prairie, who came in together.