WATCH NOW: Memories, music, prayer mark 20th Anniversary of 9-11 at city ceremony

No matter which direction you turned Saturday afternoon, you could see people sharing personal recollections as they marked the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, during Kenosha’s United We Remember ceremony at Pennoyer Park.
As the Kenosha Pops Band and Knights of Columbus Color Guard warmed up, those who gathered in the grassy area surrounding the band shell ahead of the 2 p.m. ceremony remembered where they were when the news broke as well as friends and family who were more directly affected.
Connie Kohler, of Pleasant Prairie, said she and her husband Don were drawn to the event as a way to “remember all those who gave their lives that day.”
Kohler said their thoughts were not only with the families of those whose lives were lost as a result of the attack, but also with the survivors — including her sister Debra Wagner, who was volunteering at Seamen’s Church in New York to serve first responders on Sept. 11 and who later developed cancer as a result of the debris she inhaled that day.
Debra and her husband Beau, who was called into Episcopal priesthood as a result of the attack, have since left Manhattan.
“I spoke with my sister and brother-in-law this morning,” Debra said. “This is a very difficult day for them.”
Nearby, Pat Batchelder recalled the exact moment she learned of the attack.
“I was driving over the railroad bridge on Highway 158 on my way to work,” said Batchelder, who had visited the Twin Towers the year before the attack.
Batchelder wore an embroidered Remember 9/11 shirt made for her by her son’s mother-in-law, whose husband is a retired St. Francis firefighter.
Solemn words
The remembrances continued on stage as City Council President David Bogdala recalled the events of the day and those who died were honored through the proud cadence of the patriotic songs performed.
The words of the National Anthem, “Amazing Grace,” the “Fireman’s Prayer” and the “Policeman’s Prayer” took on added meaning, bringing many of the more than 150 people in attendance to tears.
The program featured the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, St. Anne Catholic Church Chorus, Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association, local singer Cheryl McCrary, the Patriotic Riders, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, Law Enforcement Honor Guards and Armed Forces Honor Guards.
Other speakers included interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen, Kenosha Fire Chief Chris Bigley and Lt. Horace Staples of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.