WATCH NOW: Michael Bell continues attacks on mayor, city administrator regarding son's 2004 death

Michael M. Bell demanded a vote of no confidence in Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and City Administrator John Morrissey before the City Council on Monday night.

Bell has been seeking to gain access to the bullet that killed his son, Michael E. Bell Jr., outside his Kenosha home in 2004 for outside examination.

Bell filed suit late last summer in Kenosha County Circuit Court against the city after his requests to obtain the bullet were denied by city officials and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley. That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year.

Bell had asked that he be allowed access to the bullet that killed his son about 17 years ago outside the garage at his home on the city’s south side for further investigation and analysis.

Bell had hired Michael Haag, a nationally recognized ballistics expert with the Albuquerque (N.M.) Police Department, to review evidence collected from the home’s garage trim, which suggested that it sustained an impact from the bullet from the shooting. Bell has said he believes Haag’s examination of the bullet would uncover more evidence toward an accurate portrayal of how his son’s death unfolded.

The younger Bell was killed by police following a traffic stop on Nov. 9, 2004. Bell Jr. was resisting arrest at the time and police said he was trying to grab an officer’s gun. The actions of the officers involved in the incident were deemed justified after an internal investigation.

Bell and his family filed a federal civil suit in 2005 against the officers involved. That wrongful death lawsuit was later settled out of court, and the Bells were awarded $1.75 million.

On Monday, Bell doubled down and demanded the bullet be available for further analysis.

“You guys know I’ve been a pain. I’ve put up billboards, I’ve called out the city,” Bell said. “Mayor Antaramian refuses to release a bullet that may refute KPD’s version of the shooting. Why is that? Maybe the city is worried about future litigation instead of what is just and right.”

Bell asked the City Council if Antaramian and Morrissey, the former police chief, are “controlling a bullet the will implicate them in a crime.”

“I believe they are deliberately stalling the discovery of evidence to avoid prosecution for their role in a police murder,” Bell said. “Citizens in Kenosha can no longer remain quiet, and the public must know all about the many problems in this case and the refusal of city administration to address these problems.”

Antaramian was not at Monday night’s meeting. Bell vowed to continue running newspaper ads about the incident and nationwide commercials demanding answers.

“As the father of Michael Bell, who was killed by a rogue police officer, I am going to be the first citizen calling for a vote of no confidence,” Bell said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.