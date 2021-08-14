WATCH NOW: Middle schooler holding fundraiser today for family dealing with ALS

“We ask, they give,” Donovan joked.

Tiffany said Neal and Sara were grateful for the help. “It hit very fast. It left them pretty unprepared for everything,” Tiffany said.

Donovan said he enjoyed going around town raising money and selling lollipops, but was surprised by some people’s reactions. “Twenty and 30-year-olds really want to buy lollipops,” Donovan said, perplexed.

Overall, he said the public and business owners have been largely supportive.

While Tiffany feels Donovan’s original goal was unreasonable, she said she was proud of him for starting the ball rolling on the event.

“He’s always been giving, he’s always wanted to help people,” Tiffany said, “He wants to be out there doing things for people.”

Trinity, Donovan’s older sister, said she helped with the fundraising while Donovan was off at summer camp last week.

“I have really good people skills,” Trinity said. After some prodding from her mother, she also admitted she was proud of her little brother.

“I’ve always been,” Trinity said.