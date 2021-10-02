WATCH NOW: Miracle League spreads smiles on ball diamond as part of Kenosha YMCA Fall Fest

And as a father of a special needs child, being involved has helped him as a parent, Thompson said.

“I have a son who is special needs, so it’s definitely helped me with that transition,” he said. “It’s fun. You grow. You just become a better person.”

Villaruel said the focus is all on skill development and getting the participants to not only learn the game, but to enjoy their time on the field.

“We try to get them more comfortable in the atmosphere, so we try to get the parents to join in as well, because some of them are shy,” he said. “We help them with pitching, running and batting, so sometimes when they’re not batting, we have them pitch with parents or the (buddies) as well.”

Villaruel beamed when asked about what being involved in this program does for him personally.