WATCH NOW: Miss America and Kenosha native Laura Kaeppeler's star-studded Celebrate Kenosha event weathers storm

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Singer/songwriter Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Orchestra.

Actor Donny (now Don) Most, formerly of Happy Days.

Piscopo sang the National Anthem to kick off the event. Later, when the sun shone again, he continued his performance which included anecdotes of his youth when he met Old Blue Eyes and the Count when he was just 28 years old

“He did wonderful. It was just like Sinatra singing,” said Carol Ann. “A little crooning and a little stop here and there.”

Piscopo then mingled with the crowd aand even stopped to talk with little Madelyn Frisch, 5, of Kenosha, who shied away, but he was OK with that as he gave her mother, Carolynn, a look to say he understood that she didn’t want to talk to strangers.

Carolynn Friesch was at a PTA meeting beforehand and missed all the storm action. They wouldn’t miss the performances, however, came out as the clouds gave way to full-on sunshine.

“We wanted to come and support Laura Kaeppeler and hear the beautiful music,” she said.

The same was true of Michele Sittig, of Kenosha, Kaeppeler’s childhood friend who has been through dance classes and Carthage College with the former Miss America.