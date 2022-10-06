WATCH NOW: "Moby Dick" musical comedy opening Oct. 14

What: "Moby Dick — The Sketch Comedy, Puppet Musical that Herman Melville Would Have Loved but Never Admitted"

When: Oct. 14-20. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. There are also 7 p.m. performances on two Thursdays: Oct. 20 and 27.

Where: Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine

Cost: Tickets are $20.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) or $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) for the Thursday shows. Go to overourheadplayers.org.

Details: This is a comedy version of the classic novel, with all original music — and puppets. It's rated PG-13 for some thematic material and references. The show runs just under two hours, with one intermission.

Wait ... what? Isn't "Moby Dick" a serious novel? Yes, the 1851 book "Moby Dick" — penned by American writer Herman Melville — tells the serious story of the obsessive quest of Ahab, captain of the whaling ship Pequod. He seeks revenge against Moby Dick, a giant white sperm whale that on the ship's previous voyage bit off Ahab's leg at the knee. The story is narrated by a sailor named Ishmael.

The local version, written by Rich Smith, with original songs (and puppets) by Scott Lema, is "a sketch comedy musical," Smith said. To tie the tale to this area, Smith makes Ishmael a Racine native "who lost his love, Brenda, who works at a kringle bakery. So he goes off to kill whales."

The original book has long been hailed as the "Great American Novel" but it was a commercial failure and was out of print at the time of the author's death in 1891. Nevertheless, the book's opening sentence, "Call me Ishmael," is among world's most famous literary references — even among people who haven't read the book.

All about whales: While Melville drew on his experience as a sailor from 1841 to 1844, to write "Moby Dick," Smith claims no such real-life whaling knowledge. He did, however, listen to "all 40 hours of the audio version of the novel on a road trip to the Florida Keys." Forty hours of Melville's dense prose? That equals years spent on a whaling ship!

Leave 'em smiling: Unlike Melville's story, which was inspired by the sinking of the whaling ship Essex in 1820, the Over Our Head Players show has a happy ending — of sorts. Also gone? Melville's lengthy chapters on the different types of whales, detailed descriptions of whale hunting and "several chapters about rope," Lema said. (He condenses all that rope information into a song.)

Also new to the story: A live band performing the music at all the performances.

----------------

Before we get into details of the latest Over Our Head Players production, we need to add this disclaimer: No actual whales were harmed in the making of “Moby Dick — The Sketch Comedy, Puppet Musical that Herman Melville Would Have Loved but Never Admitted.”

There.

Now it’s safe to laugh and enjoy the antics of a bunch of 19th century sailors who try to kill an elusive albino whale.

Rich Smith, Over Our Head Players’ managing artistic director, got the idea for the show after talking with Scott Lema, a local singer/songwriter “who also happens to make puppets.”

Lema, and a crew of puppet assistants, fashioned 24 puppets for the production’s eight actors.

“We call it a ‘sketch comedy musical,’” Smith said of the show, which he’s also directing. “That way, we can ‘play’ with the material a bit and have fun while we’re doing the show.”

Smith faced one huge obstacle right away while writing his “Moby Dick.”

“The story does not have a happy ending or female characters,” he said backstage at the Sixth Street Theatre during a recent “Moby Dick” rehearsal.

While his script follows the plot of the original novel, Smith did work in a happy resolution, some females — and a hometown connection.

“We have a Racine tie to the story,” he explained. “We make Ishmael a Racine native in the 1850s. His lost love, Brenda, is a kringle bakery worker who left him for a malted milk baron. So he runs off to kill whales.” (If you’re thinking Brenda left poor Ishmael for Racine’s William Horlick, you’re correct.)

Even while he’s at sea, however, Ishmael — a literary character made famous for his role in narrating “Moby Dick” — stays in touch with Brenda back in Racine.

“They communicate by putting text messages into bottles and tossing them into Lake Michigan,” Smith explained.

While Smith worked on the script, Lema was busy writing the songs, 10 of which are in the show.

Puppets 101

Smith is a veteran of writing for the community theater troupe’s “Kringle the Musical” and “Theatre/Schmeatre,” but this was his first time writing for puppets.

“It’s a fun way to write and direct a show,” he said. “You can do anything with a puppet: Destroy a boat, throw a harpoon, kill a whale. We found a way to do all of that.”

One key when working with puppets: You have to hold them.

For a long time.

“We did some workshops with the actors,” Smith said, “on how to hold the puppets and some arm exercises to do. This is all new to most of us.”

Meet the cast

The “Moby Dick” cast members take on multiple characters. Here are some of them:

Anna Mollerskov:

She performs as Brenda, Ishmael’s lost love. Mollerskov is also the show’s musical director. A veteran of the puppet musical “Avenue Q,” she calls this show “good, silly fun.”

Kara Ernst-Schalk:

She performs as Ishmael and has also had experience working with puppets. “You get to disappear as an actor” when working with a puppet, she said.

Elizabeth Bitner:

She performs as Little Ben, a whaler. This is her first time acting and singing as a puppet, which she calls “a fun challenge.” Audiences, she added, “won’t see a show like this one anywhere else.”

Ron Schulz:

His puppet character is Queequeg, described in Melville’s novel as being from the fictional island of Rokovoko in the South Seas. This is Schulz’s first puppet show (“in public,” he jokes) and he’s enjoying “the chance to do something completely different.”

Kristin Althoff:

Her puppet, named Vicky, “is a racist whaler,” who does not appear in the original novel. “He’s very smug,” adds the improv comedy veteran. This is her first time working with a puppet, and she was “surprised by the physicality of it.” She was drawn to the project due to its silliness. “Anytime there’s comedy involved,” she said, “I’m all in.”

A.J. Laird:

The community theater veteran is playing Starbuck, the ship’s chief mate. The challenge with this show, he said, “is not overshadowing the puppets. This uses different muscles, acting wise.” A bonus? “The costume is easy: We just wear all black.”

Michael Retzlaff:

He plays the title character, singing as Moby Dick, and hints that he has “a fun costume.” The show is so funny, he added, “it’s tough to keep a straight face on stage.”

Tony Lazalde: He narrates the show. His last work with puppets “was a long time ago, at a theme park when I was a college student,” he said. “I’ve been itching all these years to do more puppet work!” His narrator — done in his “best Ted Baxter voice” — guides the audience through the action.