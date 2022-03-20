WATCH NOW: Moorish Outreach Coalition Corp. center opened in Kenosha to help those in need

Porche Bennett-Bey said she felt like a new mother Saturday afternoon after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Moorish Outreach Coalition Corp. center in Kenosha.

Bennett-Bey, a local community activist who was named Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year in 2020, said she’s wants to be a resource for children and families in need of clothing, guidance and inspiration.

Her new facility, 4211 43rd St., will serve as the local nonprofit’s headquarters. Bennett-Bey is founder and executive director.

“I feel like a new mom,” Bennett-Bey said. “I gave birth and now I must nourish and nurture my child to make it grow strong. I have to water that seed that was planted.”

Bennett-Bey, a mother of three children, said she is committed to raising and growing the Moorish Outreach Coalition just as a loving parent would a child.

Bennett-Bey said the center is about “us doing our jobs by having our social duties in line by going out and providing resources and helping uplift all of humanity.”

Stepping up to effect change

Bennett-Bey became part of the Moorish Science Temple of America in October 2020. She met members of the religious organization that is derived from Islam during the vigils and protests in Kenosha during the summer 2020.

She said the temple has “changed me” and “guided me from this dark phase of my life to this light phase of my life.”

Bennett-Bey said she realized it’s far more impactful and powerful to be the change she wants to see in Kenosha because people in power may “not care what we want.”

“When I first started doing community stuff I was protesting all the time, but I realized rather than going out and yelling at them about what we need fixed, I had to become the person to actually fix it myself because they’re not really going to care about what we want. They’re not going to see us how we want them to see us,” Bennett-Bey said.

“I chose to start doing the work myself, but then once I proclaimed my nationality and became a part of the Temple it got deeper and stronger and I had a better understanding of exactly what I’m supposed to be doing,” she said.

Showing love and unity

Bennett-Bey said “going out and yelling” isn’t the way to fix things and uplift all of humanity.

“Me going out angry is not showing love and unity. It’s showing the opposite of that,” she said. “So, now that I’ve have deeper understanding, I know it’s better to just provide and show love no matter what or who the person is or anything like that.”

Bennett-Bey said she’s not the same person she was two years ago. She envisions the MOC center as a resource to help connect area residents with jobs and clothing for interviews. She also wants to provide meals and clothing for anyone who stops by.

Bennett-Bey said the best day to drop off donations is Sunday. Once the programs get up and running, she expects the center to be open most of the week. Anyone who would like to learn more about the center should call 262-948-9657 or visit their Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.