Retailing experts will tell you that Halloween — once a one-day holiday devoted to candy and cute kids in costumes — is now a multi-billion dollar extravaganza that stretches through the month of October.

But we don’t need experts to know that. Just drive around Kenosha County, and you’ll see houses and yards decked out with lights, fog machines and screaming skeletons:

Paddock Lake terrors

A reader alerted us about spooky houses on several streets in Paddock Lake: on 63rd, 65th, 68th and 72nd streets, along with 247th, 248th and 250th avenues. We took a drive to that area and, yes, there are indeed several houses displaying plenty of Halloween spirit.

Look for the “Lost Soul Cemetery” and some seriously ghastly characters in the yard at the corner of 247th Avenue and 63rd Street. (Among the tombstones in that cemetery are “Ima Goner,” “Dee Compose” and — gulp! — “Ur Next”!) Across the street is a demented clown sharing a yard with a werewolf.

Also in this area: a creepy yard with lights and skeletons at 248th Avenue and 61st Street; on 250th Avenue, just east of 67th Street, is a fun yard filled with inflatables and lights. The theme at a house at 248th Avenue and 73rd Street (across from McAlonan Park) is skeletons gone wild! These bony folks are partying in a hot tub and enjoying a cookout. There are also inflatables and a pirate theme, too.

On 70th Street, head east of 250th Avenue about half a block for an awesome yard with huge figures, including a towering skeleton (complete with a fog machine) and more creepy clowns. Always with the creepy clowns!

Kenosha’s northside

The Twardy family sets up a light display at 1712 27th St. on Kenosha’s northside. Look for a spooky tree, a coffin and a fog machine.

Also on the city’s northside, a caller told us about “a lot of inflatables, including Frankenstein and Dracula, plus skeletons” at 1080 22nd Ave.

A truly terrifying house on Kenosha’s northside is at 2124 24th St. A reader warned us this is “the scariest house in Kenosha.” A few blocks west, at 2314 24th St., demented clowns have taken over the house ... including one creepy fellow peeping out of the front window!

Also on the city’s northside: TJ Leveque is setting up a haunted garage at his home, 1904 30th Ave. It will be open 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 as he hands out candy. Dan Lyons transformed his home into a Monster House at 5518 16th Ave.

Randy Barnes has decked out his front yard at 3517 16th Ave. as usual with creepy lighting and spooky figures.

Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. has a lights-and-music coordinated show. Look for more decorations (including a giant skeleton) a few houses north of here, across the street. In this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with cute inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.

Before you even see the decorations at 4622 38th Ave. — including lights and an extensive graveyard — you’ll hear the thunder and lightning sound effects. (At least we think those were sound effects.)

The skeletons are back at 4037 Seventh Ave. Each year, a merry band of the bony creatures hangs out in the yard. This year’s display is a festive Oktoberfest scene. Prost!

The Hansen family home at 6721 36th Ave. features two towering, 12-foot skeletons.

Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at 5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade. “The majority of the dummies are homemade, except for the masks,” she said. If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out! One of those dummies might just be “alive.”

Near ‘Halloween Way’

Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch features more than 100 jack-o’-lanterns at 9210 63rd St. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Note: The expertly carved pumpkins are on display nightly at dusk, running through Nov. 1. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kenosha County Food Bank.

While you’re looking at the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch handiwork, make sure to check out the other spooky homes on 63rd Street and 93rd Avenue, which has the honorary street name of “Halloween Way” for a reason. Near Peterson’s home is a “Jurassic Park”-theme yard complete with dinosaurs. And they are NOT friendly.

In the White Caps subdivision, Henry Spates lights up his Halloween house at 6409 103rd Ave. Also in White Caps, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. And “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.

A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.

Linda and Ernie Coleman and their family have been decorating their yard at 7405 31st Ave. for close to two decades now. It’s always a fun stop during trick-or-treating.

Head to 4610 88th Place after dark for Mary Taske’s display, complete with lights and sound.