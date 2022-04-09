WATCH NOW: More than 10,000 salmon fingerlings released by Wisconsin DNR into Lake Michigan pen at Kenosha Harbor

Roughly 11,000 Chinook salmon fingerlings were released into a special net pen Friday in the Kenosha Harbor as part of a new effort to increase salmon returns during spawning seasons.

In total, approximately 20,000 Chinook fingerlings have been stocked locally by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, around half of which were released into the aluminum frame enclosure, measuring 20-feet long, eight feet wide and eight feet tall.

The young fish will be held for roughly two to three weeks before they’re released from the pen, giving them access to Lake Michigan.

Russ Ruegger, vice president of the Kenosha Charter Boat Association, said they got the idea for the net pen from similar efforts in Milwaukee and Racine, which had seen improved fish returns after implementation.

“It’s a project we felt strongly we needed to try because we just haven’t had the return in the fall,” Ruegger said. “It used to be elbow to elbow with people fishing in the fall.”

The hope is that the salmon will better imprint on the harbor after spending several weeks, increasing they chances they’ll return in four years’ time to spawn.

Fishery growth

The pen cost over $16,000 to construct, which charter members said was well over their initial estimations due to rising costs of materials. Once the pen is cleaned however, members say it can be reused every year without additional costs.

“We’re just trying to make this a better overall fishery,” said Rich Tanner with the KCBA. “We used to get good returns of salmon into the harbor, and in the last eight to 10 years the returns haven’t been good.”

Although it will be years before the benefits of the project on salmon returns can be determined, Wisconsin DNR fisheries biologist Aaron Schiller said such efforts would help the salmon population against predators.

“They can grow them for a little bit longer than the hatchery can hold them for,” Schiller. “They’re going to survive better when we release them than if we dump them right into the harbor.”

Ruegger was optimistic.

“It’ll increase fall fishery tremendously,” Ruegger said. “It’s a huge benefit to the Kenosha Downtown area to have a good fishery.”

Releasing at night

Cormorants and gulls, which Ruegger described as fish-killing machines, pose a serious risk to the salmon once they’re released, which is why Ruegger said they plan to open the pen at night, when the birds aren’t hunting.

“It’s unbelievable,” Ruegger said. “You get one in here screeching, and before you know it there’ll be hundreds of them.”

Tanner expressed thanks to various organizations and individuals who helped bring the project together. He said there was a definite “learning curve” to getting approval for the project, and joked about being handed two giant stacks of paperwork to fill out.

“The whole thing has been a process, but as a group we’ll get more efficient at it,” Tanner said.

The project was spearheaded by the Kenosha Charter Boat Association, along with support from Visit Kenosha, Great Lakes Yacht Sales, Jeff’s Marine Service and the Kenosha Yacht Club.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.